VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 16

Victoria will be up against New South Wales in the 16th match of the Sheffield Shield at Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Victoria are fourth in the points table with three draws and two losses from their five matches. They lost their last match against Tasmania by four wickets.

New South Wales, on the other hand, have also managed to draw three of their five matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last encounter against Western Australia by 133 runs.

VCT vs NSW Match Details

The 16th match of the Sheffield Shield will be played on Dec 1 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. The match is set to take place at 5:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs NSW, Sheffield Shield, Match 16

Date and Time: 1 December, 2022, 5:00 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia.

VCT vs NSW Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Spinners will also come into play as the game progresses.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 300

Average second innings score: 250

VCT vs NSW Form Guide (Last match)

Victoria: L

New South Wales: L

VCT vs NSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

VCT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VCT Probable Playing 11

Travis Dean, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Peter Handscomb (c), Sam Elliott, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Jack Prestwidge, Fergus O’Neill, Campbell Kellaway.

NSW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NSW Probable Playing 11

Sean Abbott, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Hayden Kerr, Chris Green, Mickey Edwards.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Peter Handscomb (4 matches, 544 runs, Strike Rate: 70.47)

Handscomb has been sensational with the bat this season, amassing 544 runs in four matches at an average of 108.80. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

Kurtis Patterson (5 matches, 278 runs, Strike Rate: 52.85)

Patterson has so far pleased everyone with his batting performance, scoring 278 runs at a strike rate of 52.85. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Will Sutherland (4 matches, 241 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 65.13 and Economy Rate: 2.53)

Sutherland has been on top of his game with the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 241 runs while picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 2.53 in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Chris Green (1 match, 9 wickets and 44 runs, Economy Rate: 2.24 and Strike Rate: 84.61)

Chris is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. Having played one match, he has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 2.24, while also scoring 44 runs.

VCT vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Sutherland

Sutherland could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 241 runs in four matches, while also picking up 14 wickets.

Moises Henriques

Henriques is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both the department. He has scored 200 runs while picking up one wicket in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Peter Handscomb: 544 runs in 4 matches

Will Sutherland: 241 runs and 14 wickets in 4 matches

Kurtis Patterson: 278 runs in 5 matches

Sean Abbott: 185 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

Moises Henriques: 200 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches

VCT vs NSW match expert tips

Peter Handscomb could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Jon Holland, Chris Green, Adam Zampa

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Jason Sangha, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Jon Holland, Chris Green, Adam Zampa.

