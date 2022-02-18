VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 17

Victoria will take on Queensland in the 17th match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 on Friday, 18th February 2022. The match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Victoria are currently placed third in the points table with two wins and as many draws. They are yet to lose a game and are coming into this match after a draw against South Australia.

Meanwhile, Queensland suffered a two-wicket defeat against New South Wales in the previous game. They now stand second with 21.77 points in six games.

VCT vs QUN Probable Playing 11 Today

Victoria

Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, James Pattinson

Queensland

Bryce Street, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Truloff, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Blake Edwards, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs Queensland, Match 17

Date and Time: Friday, 18th February at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval offers assistance to the batters. Pacers might get some movement initially, but batters are expected to dominate the game. The average first innings score at this surface is 333 runs.

Today’s VCT vs QUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Handscomb: Handscomb scored a brilliant century in the previous game. Overall, he has scored 329 runs in six innings at an average of 65.80.

Batters

Usman Khawaja: Khawaja carried his form from the Test series into this tournament with a half-century in the last game. In 10 innings, he has managed to score 529 runs at an average of 58.78.

Marnus Labuschagne: Labuschagne is currently the No. 1 ranked Test batter. In this tournament, he has scored 507 runs in 11 innings at an average of 56.33.

Travis Dean: Dean performed admirably in the last game. He played a fine knock of 144 runs, including 15 boundaries.

All-rounders

Jonathan Merlo: Merlo made vital contributions to both departments in the previous game. He scored 64 runs and also managed to take two wickets.

Bowlers

Mark Steketee: Steketee has been exceptional with the ball this season. He has managed to take 29 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 16.

James Pattinson: Pattison had a great all-round showing in the previous game. He had 45 runs and two wickets to his name in the first innings followed by a fifer in the second.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee: 652 points

Usman Khawaja: 516 points

Marnus Labuschagne: 422 points

James Pattinson: 258 points

Peter Handscomb: 229 points

Important stats for VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee: 10 innings, 29 wickets

Usman Khawaja: 10 innings, 529 runs

Marnus Labuschagne: 11 innings, 507 runs

James Pattinson: Four innings, 51 runs, 10 wickets

Peter Handscomb: Six innings, 329 runs

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Today

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Dean, Jonathan Merlo, Mark Steketee, James Pattinson, Jimmy Pierson, Jack Wildermuth, Scott Boland, Matthew Kuhnemann

Captain: Usman Khawaja Vice-Captain: Mark Steketee

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Dean, Jonathan Merlo, Mark Steketee, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, James Bazley, Nic Maddinson, Matt Renshaw

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne Vice-Captain: James Pattinson

