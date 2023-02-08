VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 19

Victoria (VCT) will face Queensland (QUN) in the 19th match of the Sheffield Shield at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Victoria are fourth in the Sheffield Shield table. They have played six matches so far, winning only once, with their solitary victory coming in their last match against New South Wales. Victoria have also drawn three matches so far.

Meanwhile, Queensland are second in the table behind Western Australia. They have won two matches and have drawn three, having played six fixtures so far. Queensland have drawn their last two matches.

VCT vs QUN Match Details, Sheffield Shield

The 19th match of the Sheffield Shield will be played on February 9 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs QUN, Sheffield Shield, Match 19

Date and Time: February 9, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

VCT vs QUN Pitch Report

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has generally favored bowlers, with high scores not being prevalent at the venue. There will be ample swing and bounce on offer, which the pacers will look to capitalize on.

Last 5 matches (Sheffield Shield)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 202.5

Average second-innings score: 255.75

VCT vs QUN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Victoria: W-L-L-D-D

Queensland: D-D-W-L-D

VCT vs QUN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Victoria injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Victoria Probable Playing 11

Nic Maddinson (C), MS Harris, WJ Pucovski, J Fraser-McGurk, Ashley Chandrasinghe, MW Short, J Merlo, SB Harper, SM Boland, Brody Couch, Mitchell Perry.

Queensland injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Queensland Probable Playing 11

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Jimmy Peirson (C), Xavier Bartlett, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, L Guthrie.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jimmy Peirson (6 matches, 208 runs, Average: 26.00)

Jimmy Peirson is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 208 runs in six Sheffield Shield matches so far.

Top Batter pick

Joe Burns (6 matches, 311 runs, Average: 38.88)

Joe Burns is Queensland's highest run-scorer in the competition with 311 runs in six matches at an average of over 38. He has hammered three half-centuries.

Top All-rounder pick

Matt Short (5 matches, 101 runs and 4 wickets)

Matt Short has been in decent touch with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 101 runs and picked up four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Gurinder Sandhu (6 matches, 116 runs and 19 wickets)

Gurinder Sandhu has been in incredible form with the ball. He has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 22.47. Sandhu has also scored 116 runs.

VCT vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland has scored 280 runs in five matches at an average of 35. Sutherland is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with 23 scalps at an average of 20.35. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VCT vs QUN Dream11 fantasy team.

Michael Neser

Michael Neser has hammered 256 runs in five games at an average of over 42 in addition to taking 24 wickets at an average of 14.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Will Sutherland 280 runs and 23 wickets 804 points Michael Neser 256 runs and 24 wickets 193 points Gurinder Sandhu 116 runs and 19 wickets 533 points Mark Steketee 25 wickets 516 points Sam Harper 302 runs 492 points

VCT vs QUN match expert tips

Both Will Sutherland and Michael Neser have been fabulous for their respective sides and are a must-have captaincy pairing for your VCT vs QUN Dream11 fantasy team.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson

All-rounders: Will Sutherland (c), Michael Neser (vc), Matt Short

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Joe Burns (vc), Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Michael Neser, Matt Short

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu (c), Jon Holland, Scott Boland

