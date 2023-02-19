VCT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 22

Victoria (VCT) will lock horns with South Australia (SAU) in the 22nd game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Monday (February 20). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the VCT vs SAU Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Victoria's recent form has been mixed, with some impressive victories offset by some disappointing losses. They defeated Queensland by 164 runs in their previous match and will look to build on that performance in this game. They'll rely heavily on experienced duo of Will Sutherland and Marcus Harris, while also looking for some of their younger players to step up and make a name for themselves.

South Australia, meanwhile, have been in excellent form recently, winning their last two matches in a row. They'll hope to extend their winning streak.

VCT vs SAU Match Details, Match 22

Match 22 of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be played on February 20 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 05.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs SAU, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 22

Date and Time: February 20, 2023, 05:00 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

VCT vs SAU Pitch Report

Junction Oval's surface is typically quite hard and firm, allowing the ball to bounce and carry through to the wicketkeeper and slip. Pace bowlers can frequently generate extra speed and bounce off the pitch, making batters' lives difficult. However, as the game progresses, the pitch slows down slightly, making it easier for batters to score runs later in the innings.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 342

Average second-inning score: 300

VCT vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Victoria: W-W-D-L-D

South Australia: W-W-L-L-D

VCT vs SAU probable playing XIs for today’s match

VCT Injury/Team News

No major injury update

VCT Probable Playing XI

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Harper (w), Fergus O Neill, Mitchell Perry, Cameron McClure, Jon Holland

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SAU Probable Playing XI

Jake Carder, Henry Hunt (c), Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (w), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett

Today's VCT vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (336 runs in 7 matches, Average: 42.00)

Harper is one of the most explosive batters in the game, capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order. He has scored 336 runs at an average of 42.00 in seven games.

Top Batter Pick

Marcus Harris (388 runs in five matches, Average: 43.11)

Harris is a technically sound batter who could be a good addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 388 runs at an average of 43.11 in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland (28 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 19.96)

Sutherland is a young, talented all-rounder with the ability to change the course of a game with his bowling strength. He has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 19.96 in six games.

Top Bowler Pick

Wes Agar (28 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 26.64)

Agar is one of the tournament's top bowlers, taking 28 wickets in just seven games. He was named the Player of the Match in the previous game, picking up three wickets. Considering his current form, he's a good fantasy pick.

VCT vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Nathan McAndrew

Nathan McAndrew has 18 wickets at an average of 29.27. He has the potential to swing the ball, making him an excellent captaincy option.

Daniel Drew

He has impressed with his attacking batting, scoring 424 runs at an average of 47.11 in five games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks for VCT vs SAU Dream11 fantasy cricket

Nathan McSweeney

Jake Lehmann

Thomas Kelly

Mitchell Perry

Cameron McClure

VCT vs SAU Match Expert Tips

Fergus O'Neill has been fabulous with the ball and has provided regular breakthroughs. He has scalped 15 wickets at an outstanding average of 26.26 in five games. His pace and variations have served him well, and he's expected to take a couple of wickets in this game too.

VCT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

VCT vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Marcus Harris, Daniel Drew H Hunt

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Fergus O'Neill, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Wes Agar, M Perry, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew

VCT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

VCT vs SAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Marcus Harris, Jake Lehmann, Chandrasingh

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Ben Dogget, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew

