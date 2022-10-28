VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022, Round 3

Victoria (VCT) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in Round 3 of the Sheffield Shield 2022 on Saturday at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Victoria have won none of their last two games and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Tasmania, on the other hand, have won one of their last two test matches.

Victoria will give it their all to win the match, but Tasmania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VCT vs TAS Match Details

Round 3 of the Sheffield Shield 2022 will be played on October 29 at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs TAS, Round 3

Date and Time: 29th October 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Bellerive

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

VCT vs TAS Form Guide

VCT - D D

TAS - L W

VCT vs TAS Probable Playing XI

VCT Playing XI

No major injury updates

Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (wk), Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Mitchell Perry, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

TAS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Jarrod Freeman, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Rainbird, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine, Tim Ward

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Handscomb (2 matches, 423 runs)

P Handscomb, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. B McDermott is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Harris (2 matches, 238 runs)

C Jewell and N Maddinson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Harris is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

W Sutherland (2 matches, 140 runs, 5 wickets)

W Sutherland and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Short is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

P Siddle (2 matches, 25 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Siddle and J Bird. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Boland is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VCT vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

P Handscomb

P Handscomb will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 423 runs in the last two games.

M Harris

Since the pitch is decent for batters, you can make M Harris the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and is currently in top-notch form. He has already smashed 238 runs in the last two test matches.

5 Must-Picks for VCT vs TAS, Round 3

M Harris 238 runs 306 points S Harper 179 runs 292 points P Handscomb 423 runs 525 points W Sutherland 140 runs and 5 wickets 268 points P Siddle 25 runs and 5 wickets 211 points

Victoria vs Tasmania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Harper, P Handscomb

Batters: M Harris, C Jewell, N Maddison, T Ward

All-rounders: W Sutherland, B Webster

Bowlers: J Bird, S Boland, P Siddle

Victoria vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Harper, P Handscomb

Batters: M Harris, C Jewell, T Ward

All-rounders: W Sutherland, B Webster

Bowlers: J Bird, T Murphy, M Perry, P Siddle

