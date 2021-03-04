VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Sheffield Shield Match – March 5th, 2021

Victoria will take on Tasmania in the 15th match of the Sheffield Shield in Melbourne on Friday.
Victoria and Tasmania are in the bottom half of the table. Both these teams have struggled to get going. Victoria have managed to win only once in four games. They are undefeated in the competition, but three draws have cost them points.
Tasmania have endured a difficult season so far. In five matches, they have lost thrice and drawn twice. Tasmania have lost their last two Sheffield Shield matches and will be low on morale.
Considering the form of the two teams, the fourth-placed Victoria will be the favorites to secure a win in this match.
Squads to choose from:
Victoria
Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch(wc), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland, Will Parker, Will Pucovski
Tasmania
Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c)(wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Gabe Bell
Predicted Playing XI
Victoria
Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland
Tasmania
Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c)(wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle,
Match Details
Match: Victoria vs Tasmania, Match 15
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Date and Time: 5th March 2021, 5:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
Following criticism of the MCG wicket, it has changed a lot. Fast bowlers could make a significant impact with the new ball on this track. The pitch is expected to remain damp, at least in the first innings.
VCT vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Nic Maddinson, Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Scott Boland
Captain: Peter Handscomb, Vice-Captain: Matthew Short
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Jordan Silk, Matthew Short, Caleb Jewell, Nic Maddinson, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson
Captain: Nathan Ellis, Vice-Captain: Beau Webster