VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Sheffield Shield Match – March 5th, 2021

Victoria will take on Tasmania in the 15th match of the Sheffield Shield in Melbourne on Friday.

Victoria and Tasmania are in the bottom half of the table. Both these teams have struggled to get going. Victoria have managed to win only once in four games. They are undefeated in the competition, but three draws have cost them points.

Tasmania have endured a difficult season so far. In five matches, they have lost thrice and drawn twice. Tasmania have lost their last two Sheffield Shield matches and will be low on morale.

Considering the form of the two teams, the fourth-placed Victoria will be the favorites to secure a win in this match.

Squads to choose from:

Victoria

Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch(wc), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland, Will Parker, Will Pucovski

Tasmania

Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c)(wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Gabe Bell

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Victoria

Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland

Tasmania

Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c)(wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle,

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs Tasmania, Match 15

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date and Time: 5th March 2021, 5:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

Following criticism of the MCG wicket, it has changed a lot. Fast bowlers could make a significant impact with the new ball on this track. The pitch is expected to remain damp, at least in the first innings.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Nic Maddinson, Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Scott Boland

Captain: Peter Handscomb, Vice-Captain: Matthew Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Jordan Silk, Matthew Short, Caleb Jewell, Nic Maddinson, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson

Captain: Nathan Ellis, Vice-Captain: Beau Webster