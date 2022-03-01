VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League, Match 10

Victoria Women will take on Tasmania Women in the 10th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022. The match will be played at Junction Oval.
Victoria Women are having a disappointing season and are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost all their games so far. In their previous match, they suffered a five-wicket defeat against ACT Meteors.
Meanwhile, Tasmania Women are placed fifth with one win and a loss in two outings. After losing their first game, they defeated Queensland Fire by five wickets in their previous fixture.
VCT-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 Today
Victoria Women
Makinley Blows, Rhiann O'Donnell, Amy Vine, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c) (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ella Hayward, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates
Tasmania Women
Elyse Villani(c), Rachel Priest(wk), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Manix Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Belinda Vakarewa
Match Details
Match: Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women
Date and Time: Wednesday, 2nd March at 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Junction Oval
Pitch Report
The pitch at Junction Oval is ideal for batting. There might be some help for the pacers initially. However, the batters are expected to dominate the game as the match progresses.
Today’s VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Nicole Faltum: Nicole has performed well with the bat as well behind the stumps. In three games, she has scored 138 runs while affecting six dismissals.
Batters
Rhiann O'Donnell: Rhiann is a decent batting all-rounder for Victoria. She hasn’t been able to deliver yet but is expected to shine in this game.
All-rounders
Nicola Carey: Nicola scored a fine century and picked up a wicket in the last game. Overall, she has scored 174 runs in just two outings.
Heather Graham: Heather scored a fifty and grabbed two wickets in the previous game. Overall, in two matches, she has 56 runs and has five wickets to her name.
Kim Garth: Kim has made handy contributions to both departments. She has scored valuable runs down the order while also chipping in with a few overs.
Bowlers
Sam Bates: Sam has delivered consistently with the ball for her side. In three games, she has managed to grab seven wickets.
Sarah Coyte: Sarah had a brilliant showing in the previous game. She picked up three wickets at an economy of just 4.44.
Top 5 best players to pick in VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Nicola Carey: 246 points
Nicole Faltum: 227 points
Heather Graham: 226 points
Sam Bates: 219 points
Kim Garth: 110 points
Important stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team
Nicola Carey: Two matches, 174 runs, one wicket
Nicole Faltum: Three matches, 138 runs, six dismissals
Heather Graham: Two matches, 56 runs, five wickets
Sam Bates: Three matches, seven wickets
Sarah Coyte: One match, three wickets
VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann ODonnell, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Sam Bates, Sarah Coyte, Rachel Priest, Anna Lanning, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano
Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-Captain: Sam Bates
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann ODonnell, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Sam Bates, Sarah Coyte, Elysse Villani, Makinley Blows, Rhys McKenna, Belinda Vakarewa
Captain: Heather Graham Vice-Captain: Nicole Faltum