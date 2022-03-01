VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League, Match 10

Victoria Women will take on Tasmania Women in the 10th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022. The match will be played at Junction Oval.

Victoria Women are having a disappointing season and are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost all their games so far. In their previous match, they suffered a five-wicket defeat against ACT Meteors.

Meanwhile, Tasmania Women are placed fifth with one win and a loss in two outings. After losing their first game, they defeated Queensland Fire by five wickets in their previous fixture.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Victoria Women

Makinley Blows, Rhiann O'Donnell, Amy Vine, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c) (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ella Hayward, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates

Tasmania Women

Elyse Villani(c), Rachel Priest(wk), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Manix Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Belinda Vakarewa

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women

Date and Time: Wednesday, 2nd March at 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval

Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval is ideal for batting. There might be some help for the pacers initially. However, the batters are expected to dominate the game as the match progresses.

Today’s VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicole Faltum: Nicole has performed well with the bat as well behind the stumps. In three games, she has scored 138 runs while affecting six dismissals.

Batters

Rhiann O'Donnell: Rhiann is a decent batting all-rounder for Victoria. She hasn’t been able to deliver yet but is expected to shine in this game.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey: Nicola scored a fine century and picked up a wicket in the last game. Overall, she has scored 174 runs in just two outings.

Heather Graham: Heather scored a fifty and grabbed two wickets in the previous game. Overall, in two matches, she has 56 runs and has five wickets to her name.

Kim Garth: Kim has made handy contributions to both departments. She has scored valuable runs down the order while also chipping in with a few overs.

Bowlers

Sam Bates: Sam has delivered consistently with the ball for her side. In three games, she has managed to grab seven wickets.

Sarah Coyte: Sarah had a brilliant showing in the previous game. She picked up three wickets at an economy of just 4.44.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey: 246 points

Nicole Faltum: 227 points

Heather Graham: 226 points

Sam Bates: 219 points

Kim Garth: 110 points

Important stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey: Two matches, 174 runs, one wicket

Nicole Faltum: Three matches, 138 runs, six dismissals

Heather Graham: Two matches, 56 runs, five wickets

Sam Bates: Three matches, seven wickets

Sarah Coyte: One match, three wickets

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann ODonnell, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Sam Bates, Sarah Coyte, Rachel Priest, Anna Lanning, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano

Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-Captain: Sam Bates

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann ODonnell, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Sam Bates, Sarah Coyte, Elysse Villani, Makinley Blows, Rhys McKenna, Belinda Vakarewa

Captain: Heather Graham Vice-Captain: Nicole Faltum

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee