VEN vs BOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 13

Venezia (VEN) will take on Bologna (BOL) in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Thursday, July 14.

Venezia will be hoping to start their ECS T10 Bologna campaign on a winning note. Meanwhile, Bologna defeated Padova CC by 16 runs in their first match before losing to the Cricket Stars by five wickets.

VEN vs BOL Probable Playing 11 Today

VEN XI

Sharif Ahmmed, Alamin Miah, Nazmul Haque-I, Hosan Ahmmed, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Md Ezajul Hosen, Muhammad Asif-III, Shagor Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Biplob Miah.

BOL XI

Malik Sarfraz, Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Adnan (c), Haroon Cheema, Waseem Shahzad, Tasin Mostafa, Shaheer Saleem, Huzaifa Mahmood, Balwinder Singh (wk).

Match Details

VEN vs BOL, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 14th July, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will need to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the run-flow in check. Both teams would prefer to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s VEN vs BOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Sarfraz has been in great form with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

M Rasheed has scored 81 runs at an average of 40.50 in the ECS T10 Bologna so far.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 128 runs at an average of 64 in addition to taking four wickets. He could be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VEN vs BOL Dream11 fantasy team.

M Islam has taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 6.57 in the ECS T10 Bologna.

Bowler

M Asif has scalped six wickets at an average of 9.83 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in VEN vs BOL Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL)

H Cheema (BOL)

M Islam (VEN)

F Nazar (BOL)

M Asif (VEN)

Important stats for VEN vs BOL Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 128 runs and 4 wickets

H Cheema: 3 wickets

M Islam: 7 wickets

M Rasheed: 81 runs

M Asif: 6 wickets

VEN vs BOL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

VEN vs BOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bologna.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sarfraz, M Rasheed, A Miah, N Haque, U Gujjar, H Cheema, M Islam, R Miah, F Nazar, M Adnan, M Asif.

Captain: U Gujjar. Vice-captain: H Cheema.

VEN vs BOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bologna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Sarfraz, M Rasheed, H Mahmood, A Miah, N Haque, U Gujjar, H Cheema, M Islam, F Nazar, W Shahzad, M Asif.

Captain: M Islam. Vice-captain: F Nazar.

