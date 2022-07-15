VEN vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 19

Venezia (VEN) will take on the Cricket Stars (CRS) in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Friday, July 15.

Venezia have won one out of their two Super Five league matches and are currently third in the points table. Cricket Stars have also won one out of their two Super Five league fixtures, but are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings.

VEN vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

VEN XI

Nazmul Haque (C), Hosan Ahmmed, Sharif Ahmmed (WK), Alamin Miah, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan, Hossain Md Riad, Zahid Hossain, Abdul Emon, Ohidur Rahman, Rajib Chowkidar.

CRS XI

Lovepreet Singh (C), Abdul Rehman, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Rajmani Sandhu, Babar Hussain, Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Deependra Shekhawat, Sukhraj Singh, Mehmoor Javed.

Match Details

VEN vs CRS, ECS T10 Bologna, Match 19

Date and Time: 15th July 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano has generally favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 88 runs.

Today’s VEN vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ramzan: Ramzan has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of close to 172 in three innings. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Attiq Rehman: Rehman has scored 74 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 264-plus in three innings. He is a hard-hitting batter who could score some crucial quick-fire runs for his team on Friday.

Miah Alamin: Alamin hasn't performed as per the expectations in the last two matches, scoring only 26 runs. Nonetheless, he is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming fixture.

All-rounders

Rajmani Sandhu: Sandhu has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. In five matches, he has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 157.40 and picked up four wickets as well.

Rajib Miah: Miah has bowled exceptionally well, scalping five wickets in just two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sukhpal Singh: Singh has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.30 in five outings. He is currently the Cricket Stars' leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Bologna.

Haseeb Khan: Khan is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.60 in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in VEN vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Rajmani Sandhu (CRS) - 287 points

Sukhpal Singh (CRS) - 286 points

Haseeb Khan (CRS) - 241 points

Abdul Rehman (CRS) - 189 points

Rajib Miah (VEN) - 173 points

Important Stats for VEN vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Rajmani Sandhu: 85 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 157.40 and ER - 8.50

Sukhpal Singh: 13 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 144.44 and ER - 8.30

Rajib Miah: 6 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Haseeb Khan: 6 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 8.60

Abdul Rehman: 96 runs in 5 matches; SR - 171.42

VEN vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

VEN vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasir Ramzan, Alamin Miah, Hosan Ahmmed, Nazmul Haque, Attiq Rehman, Rajib Miah, Rajmani Sandhu, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Rajib Chowkidar.

Captain: Rajmani Sandhu. Vice-captain: Hosan Ahmmed.

VEN vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Alamin Miah, Hosan Ahmmed, Nazmul Haque, Attiq Rehman, Rajib Miah, Rajmani Sandhu, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Rajib Chowkidar.

Captain: Rajmani Sandhu. Vice-captain: Rajib Miah.

