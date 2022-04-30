VEN vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match Plate Quarter-Final 3

V Eleven (VEN) will take on the Dubai Aviators (DUA) in the third plate quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Dubai Aviators are coming off a 7-wicket victory over Machos CC in their previous game after losing their first three games in a row. Their bowlers did an excellent job, restricting Machos CC to only 43 runs.

Waqar Hussain claimed two wickets while Ahsan Shahzad, Faras Khan, and Vinan Nair each took one. However, V Eleven were defeated by Ajman Heroes by five runs in a close game before winning their next two games in a row. They will look to repeat their ways on the road to victory.

VEN vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

VEN XI

Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Banty Nandy (wk), Deep Kundnani, Intizar Ali, MD Ahsan, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sameer, Wagar Raza, Bilal Sharif

DUA XI

Azlam Azeez (c), Ridge Menzes, Sihab Mohammed, Faras Khan, Ammad Jawaid, Saad Jawaid, Faisal Khan, Ahsan Shahzad, Waqar Hussain, Vinan Nair, Muhammad Imran (wk)

Match Details

VEN vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 3rd Plate quarter-final

Date and Time: April 30, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has noticeably favored bowlers in recent matches. While the slowness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s VEN vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Banty Nandy: Nandy had an outstanding game the night before, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 189.47. He is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Batters

Saad Jawaid: Jawaid has had a fabulous campaign so far, scoring 66 runs in two games at an average of 33. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Ahsan Shahzad: Shahzad has so far pleased everyone with his all-round performance, scoring 92 runs at an average of 46 and taking two wickets in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your VEN vs DUA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Muhammad Sameer: Sameer is VEN's leading wicket-taker in the Ramadan T10, having taken five wickets at an average of 7.60 in three games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in VEN vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Faras Khan (DUA) – 111 points.

Waqar Raza (VEN) – 49 points.

Ridge Menzes (DUA) – 87 points.

Important Stats for VEN vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Shahzad: 92 runs in four games

Waqar Hussain: 23 runs and three wickets in four games

Muhammad Jamshaid: Two wickets in two games

VEN vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today

VEN vs DUA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Banty Nandy, MD Ahsan, Sihab Mohammed, Saad Jawaid, Ahsan Shahzad, Waqar Hussain, Ammad Jawaid, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Sameer, Faisal Khan, Intizar Ali

Captain: Ahsan Shahzad Vice-captain: Waqar Hussain

VEN vs DUA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Banty Nandy, Ridge Menzes, Sihab Mohammed, Saad Jawaid, Ahsan Shahzad, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Irfan, Wagar Raza, Muhammad Sameer, Faisal Khan, Intizar Ali

Captain: Ahsan Shahzad Vice-captain: Intizar Ali

Edited by Ritwik Kumar