VEN vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series, Matches 2 and 4

Venezia CC will lock horns against the Fresh Tropical in the second & fourth match of the ECS Italy Super Series on November 1 at the Rome Cricket Ground in Italy.

Venezia have an excellent line-up of talented players who have performed very well in recent matches. They finished first in the ECS-T10 Rome in November 2020 and will look forward to replicating that in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Fresh Tropical secured the second spot with two wins in three games in the ECS-T10 Milan 2021. They too have quality players in the squad who can prove to be match winners.

VEN vs FT Probable Playing 11 Today

Venezia

Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (C), Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquedar, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam (WK), Mahbub Khan, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahmdul Islam

Fresh Tropicals

Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Arslan Shahid (WK), Muhammad Imran (C), Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Abdul Haseeb, Zahid Cheema, Suliman Hakimi

Match Details

Match: VEN vs FT, ECS Italy, Super Series

Date and Time: November 1, 03.00 pm & 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Rome Cricket Ground, Italy

Pitch Report

The wicket at Rome Cricket Ground is a balanced one. It offers assistance to both aspects of the game and we can expect a thrilling contest.

Batting might be easier in the initial stages whereas bowlers might come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s VEN vs FT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zain Naqvi: Zain is the best option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots and can also be handy behind the stumps.

Batters

Nazmul Haque: Nazmul is a consistent batter and has the potential to score vital runs. He was the leading run-scorer in the ECS-T10 Rome with 342 runs in just seven games.

Muhammad Imran: Imran is an excellent batter for the Tropicals. He was the top scorer in ECS-T10 Milan 2021 and is expected to carry on his form.

All-rounders

Mehedi Nitol: Mehedi is a decent all-rounder for Venezia. He can make contributions in both departments and fetch your team plenty of points.

Hassan Jamil: Hassan is a safe choice in the all-rounder department. He can play decent strokes and can also contribute with the ball.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema: Zahid will be a key bowler for Tropicals. His subtle variations can prove to be effective in death overs.

Rajib Miah: Rajib will be the lead of the bowling department for Venezia. He has the ability to contain batters and pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in VEN vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Imran (FT)

Nazmul Haque (VEN)

Amir Sharif (FT)

Rajib Miah (VEN)

Zaheed Cheema (FT)

Important stats for VEN vs FT Dream11 prediction team

Nazmul Haque - 7 matches, 342 runs

Muhammad Imran - 9 matches, 256 runs, 4 wickets

Amir Sharif - 9 matches, 201 runs, 6 wickets

Rajib Miah - 7 matches, 10 wickets

Zaheed Cheema - 8 matches, 8 wickets

- Stats from the previous ECS tournament

VEN vs FT Dream11 Prediction Today

VEN vs FT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zain Naqvi, Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Hosan Ahmed, Mehedi Nitol, Hassan Jamil, Zaheed Cheema, Rajib Miah, Suliman Hakimi

Captain: Mehedi Nitol Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

VEN vs FT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zain Naqvi, Mahbub Khan, Nazmul Haque, Muhammad Imran, Mehedi Nitol, Hassan Jamil, Miah Alamin, Zaheed Cheema, Rajib Miah, Shagar Choquedar, Biplob Miah

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Hassan Jamil Vice-Captain: Nazmul Haque.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar