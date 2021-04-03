VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Venice Match - April 3rd, 2021

Venezia will take on Lonigo in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Venice on Saturday.

Venezia have been in outstanding form in the ECS T10 Venice, winning their last five matches. They have already defeated Lonigo twice in two matches this month. Venezia ran riot in their first match against Lonigo, winning the contest by nine wickets. Although Lonigo fared better in the next match, Venezia managed to beat them and keep their winning momentum intact.

Lonigo, on the other hand, are winless in their last five matches. They’ll be taking on a team who've already beaten them twice in the ECS T10 Venice this season. It goes without saying that Lonigo will start as underdogs for Saturday's fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Venezia

Sharif Ahmmed (wk),Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam, Shermin Gomes, Munna Ahammed, Nishantha Dammika, Raju Miah, Imran Khan, Sabuj Mondal, Ezajul Hosen, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Kamrul Haque

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Venezia

Sharif Ahmmed (wk),Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh

Match Details

Match: Venezia vs Lonigo, Match 21

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Date and Time: 3rd April, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with teams racking up big scores here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VEN vs LON)

VEN vs LON Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Venice

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmmed, H Ahmed, B Singh, M Ahammed, N Haque, M Alamin, G Kundlas, G Singh, R Miah, R Singh, H Lal

Captain: N Haque. Vice-captain: G Kundlas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Singh, H Ahmed, B Singh, M Ahammed, N Haque, M Alamin, G Kundlas, R Singh, M Islam, H Lal

Captain: M Alamin. Vice-captain: H Ahmed