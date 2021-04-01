VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS Venice 2021 Match – April 1st, 2021

Venezia will take on Lonigo in the 13th match of the ECS Venice 2021.

Venezia have been in outstanding form in the ECS, winning their last five matches. They wreaked havoc in their last two ECS games, beating Trentino Aquila by six wickets and Royal Cricket Padova by 18 runs.

Lonigo, meanwhile, have played only two matches so far. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before succumbing to Royal Cricket Padova in their next game. They are the underdogs going into this ECS match.

ECS Venice: Squads to choose from:

Venezia

Sharif Ahmmed (wk),Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam, Shermin Gomes, Munna Ahammed, Nishantha Dammika, Raju Miah, Imran Khan, Sabuj Mondal, Ezajul Hosen, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Kamrul Haque.

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh.

Predicted Playing 11s

Venezia

Sharif Ahmmed (wk),Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam.

Lonigo

Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Venezia vs Lonigo, Match 13.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Date and Time: 1st April, 2021; 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch is conducive to batting, and high scores are common. Pacers tend to get more help than the spinners. The average first-innings score at this venue is 102 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmmed, G Kundlas, H Ahmed, R Miah, N Haque, R Adia, M Alamin, S Hussain, R Singh, M Islam, S Choquder.

Captain: N Haque. Vice-Captain: M Alamin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmmed, G Kundlas, H Ahmed, R Miah, N Haque, R Adia, M Alamin, M Nitol, S Hussain, R Singh, S Choquder.

Captain: R Miah. Vice-Captain: H Ahmed.