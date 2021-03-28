VEN vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Mar 28, 2021

Another week, another ECS T10 tournament! The T10 action moves from Bologna to Venice as the ECS T10 Venice gets underway. Five top Italian teams will be battling it out in this tournament. A total of 24 games will be played over six days, with the final scheduled to be played on April 3.

Venezia will lock horns with Padova in the opening match of the ECS T10 Venice at Venezia Cricket Ground on Monday.

Venezia were phenomenal on their ECS debut in November, where they topped Group B having won five of their six games. They fell to a 6-wicket defeat in their semi-final match against Royal Roma Cricket Club. The Nazmul Haque-led side will be determined to go one step further and lift the ECS T10 Venice trophy this time around.

Padova, on the other hand, had a dismal tournament run in November in ECS Rome. They managed to bag only two wins from their six games and thereby finished at the penultimate position in Group A. Nuwan Sameera & co will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the ECS T10 Venice.

Venezia will start as favorites to win this game against Padova on their home turf.

All in all, an enticing day of fast-paced cricketing action awaits at the Venezia Cricket Ground, with both teams looking to start their tournament run on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Venezia

Alamin Hossain, Hridoy Abdul, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Raju Miah, Mahbub Khan (WK), Sharif Ahmmed (WK), Shermin Gomes (WK), Sojun Islam (WK), Ezajul Hosen, Kamrul Haque, Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder and Simone Bolgan.

Padova

Cresley Fernando, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Ranil Fernando, Sampath Ungamannadige (WK), Tharuka Rodrigo (WK), Akash Handun, Anton Costa, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo and Ramesh Silva.

Predicted Playing-11s

Venezia

Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque (C), Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (WK), Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder.

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera (C), Sampath Ungamannadige (WK), Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva.

Match Details

Match: Venezia vs Padova, Match 1

Date: 29th March 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Venezia Cricket Ground is a flat batting wicket. The bowlers will have to be cautious about their lines and lengths on this ground. The batsmen will like to attack the bowlers for maximums right from the first ball. Anything over 120 runs should be a defendable total at this venue.

VEN vs PAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Damith Kosala, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder, Akash Handun.

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-Captain: Nuwan Sameera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Damith Kosala, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder, Akash Handun.

Captain: Nuwan Sameera. Vice-Captain: Nazmul Haque.