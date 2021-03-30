VEN vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - March 30th, 2021

In the sixth match of ECS T10 Venice, Venezia will take on Royal Cricket Padova at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Venezia won both their matches on Day 1 and are currently atop the points table. They defeated Padova by eight wickets in their last ECS T10 Venice outing. Padova batted first and posted just 78/9 in 10 overs, with Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, and Mahmudul Islam taking two wickets each. In response, Venezia needed just 5.3 overs to chase down the target. Captain Nazmul Haque was the wrecker-in-chief with an unbeaten 37-run knock.

Meanwhile, Royal Cricket Padova had mixed results on Day 1 of the ECS T10 Venice. They head into Tuesday's match on the back of a thrilling win over Trentino Aquila. Asked to bat first, Trentino posted 90/4 in 10 overs and in response, Royal Cricket Padova chased it down on the last ball of the game.

Squads to choose from

Venezia

Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan

Royal Cricket Padova

Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, MalwanageFernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Clarance Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenanhandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wikehwardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Venezia

Hosan Ahmed, Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Nazmul Haque(c), Sojun Islam(wk), Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Mahmudul Islam

Royal Cricket Padova

Dishan Fernando, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Nishan Arachchige, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe(c), Vidana Dananjaya, Manoj Rodrigo(wk), Chamara Sududewage, Sajith Thenahandi, Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya

Match Details

Match: Venezia vs Royal Cricket Padova, Match 6

Date & Time: March 30, 3.00 PM

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

Pitch report

On the opening day of the ECS T10 Venice, the 22-yard track at the Venezia Cricket Ground assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers.

Three out of the four matches on Day 1 were won by chasing teams, and the captain winning the toss would want to bowl first.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VEN vs RCP)

VEN vs RCP Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Venice

Suggestion #1: Manoj Rodrigo, Nazmul Haque, Nishan Arachchige, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Miah Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Mahmudul Islam, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Shagar Choquder

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Mehedi Nitol

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sojun Islam, Dishan Fernando, Nazmul Haque, Nishan Arachchige, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Chamara Sududewage, Mahmudul Islam, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Chamara Warnakulasuriya

Captain: Sameera Kurukulasuriya. Vice-captain: Dishan Fernando