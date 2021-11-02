VEN vs ROR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 6 & 8

Venezia (VEN) will lock horns with Royal Roma (ROR) in the sixth and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday.

Venezia have won one out of their two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They lost to Fresh Tropical by five wickets in their last match. Royal Roma, on the other hand, have lost their first two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match against Kings XI by nine wickets.

VEN vs ROR Probable Playing 11 Today

VEN XI

Nazmul Haque (C), Hosan Ahmed, Sojun Islam (WK), Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Muhammad Asif, Biplob Miah, Mazibur Sharif.

ROR XI

Rajwinder Singh (C), Mubarak Hossain, Arif Muhammad (WK), Vajrala Reddy, Bejawada Phanindra, Hassan Mubashar, Muneeb Niazi, Sohail Mahmood, Zulqarnain Ali, Anil Kumar, Khalifa Muhammad.

Match Details

VEN vs ROR, Matches 6 & 8, ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 03:00 PM & 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is a good sporting wicket. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 97 runs.

Today’s VEN vs ROR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arif Muhammad: Muhammad has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 17 runs at a strike rate of 141.66. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Nazmul Haque: Haque has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 136.66 in two matches. He is Venezia's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series and can play a big knock today.

Mubarak Hossain: Hossain has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Royal Roma. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in two matches.

All-rounders

Miah Alamin: Alamin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series so far. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 171.42 and also picked up six wickets in two outings.

Rajib Miah: Miah can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 243.75 while also picking up two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Mahmudul Islam: Islam has picked up three wickets in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Muneeb Niazi: Niazi hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, picking up a single wicket at an economy rate of 8.75 in two matches. But he is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in VEN vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Miah Alamin (VEN) - 257 points

Mahmudul Islam (VEN) - 152 points

Rajib Miah (VEN) - 126 points

Rajwinder Singh (ROR) - 74 points

Nazmul Haque (VEN) - 68 points

Important Stats for VEN vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Miah Alamin: 24 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 171.42 and ER - 6.75

Mahmudul Islam: 15 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 166.66 and ER - 12.33

Rajib Miah: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 243.75 and ER - 12.00

Rajwinder Singh: 26 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 162.50 and ER - 11.00

Nazmul Haque: 41 runs in 2 matches; SR - 136.66

VEN vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

VEN vs ROR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arif Muhammad, Nazmul Haque, Hassan Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Miah Alamin, Vajrala Reddy, Rajib Miah, Rajwinder Singh, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Muneeb Niazi.

Captain: Miah Alamin. Vice-captain: Vajrala Reddy.

VEN vs ROR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arif Muhammad, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Mubarak Hossain, Miah Alamin, Vajrala Reddy, Rajwinder Singh, Bejawada Phanindra, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Muneeb Niazi.

Captain: Rajwinder Singh. Vice-captain: Miah Alamin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar