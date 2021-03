VEN vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Venice Match - March 31st, 2021

Venezia will take on Trentino Aquila in the 10th Match of the ECS T10 Venice on Wednesday.

Home side Venezia have been in outstanding form in recent games. Since opening their ECS T10 Venice campaign with a loss, Venezia have won four matches on the trot, including a 56-run triumph over Royal Cricket Padova in their last outing.

Trentino Aquila, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency in the ECS T10 Venice so far. Having played four matches, they have won twice. They beat Padova by nine runs in their last game.

The two sides have already faced each other once in the ECS T10 Venice, with Venezia winning the contest by seven wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Venezia

Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (wk), Alamin Hossain, Mahmudul Islam, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Ezajul Hosen, Hridoy Abdul, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Sharif Ahmmed, Shermin Gomes, Sabuj Mondal, Imran Khan, Kamrul Haque, Raju Miah

Trentino Aquila

Awais Ashiq (wk), Muhammad Arslan, Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Hamza Muhammad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Hussain Tahir, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asgha, Sadaqat Ali, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Kamran Hussain-I, Abdul Qayyum, Lovepreet Singh-II, Kamran Zaman, Rameez Mohammad, Umer Razaq, Suleman Muhammad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Gurpreet Singh, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid, , Ali Saqib, Tahir Mehmood, Aqib Mohammad, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Zaka

Predicted Playing XIs

Venezia

Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (wk), Alamin Hossain, Mahmudul Islam, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Ezajul Hosen

Trentino Aquila

Awais Ashiq (wk), Muhammad Arslan, Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Hamza Muhammad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Hussain Tahir, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asgha, Sadaqat Ali

Match Details

Match: Venezia vs Trentino Aquila

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Date and Time: 31st March, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VEN vs TRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ashiq, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Mia Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Sadaqat Ali, Ali Saqib Arshad, Mahmdul Islam, Atif Saleem Raza, Shagar Choquder

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Mia Alamin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ashiq, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Mia Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Hassan Tahir, Ali Saqib Arshad, Mahmdul Islam, Atif Saleem Raza, Shagar Choquder

Captain: Rajib Miah. Vice-captain: Mehedi Nitol