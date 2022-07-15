VEN vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 21

Venezia will take on Trentino Aquila in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Friday, July 15.

Venezia's first Super Five match ended in a loss but they were able to make a strong impression in their next game against Baracca Prato. They won that match by nine wickets and are third in the table.

Trentino Aquila, meanwhile, finished on top of Group A with three wins in their three matches. They had six points and the highest net run rate of +5.850.

In the Super Five, they have won and lost one match each. They took on Bologna in their most recent game and ended up losing by five wickets.

VEN vs TRA Probable Playing 11 Today

VEN XI

Sharif Ahmmed, Alamin Miah, Nazmul Haque-I, Hosan Ahmmed, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Md Ezajul Hosen, Muhammad Asif-III, Shagor Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Biplob Miah.

TRA XI

Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif-I, Lovepreet Singh-III, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saquib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

Match Details

VEN vs TRA, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves.

Both teams would love to chase here.

Today's VEN vs TRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ashiq is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy team and has been in great form with the bat.

Batters

A Tanveer is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form lately. He has scored 154 runs in four matches. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition and has a strike rate of 220.

All-rounders

M Kashif is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 181.40. He has also taken five wickets and will be a fantastic captain for your VEN vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S Ali has delivered with the ball in his hand and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 6.63 and an economy rate of 7.57 and will be looking for more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in VEN vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

M Kashif (TRA) – 364 points

A Tanveer (TRA) – 327 points

S Ali (TRA) – 280 points

K Maroofkhel (TRA) – 250 points

A Saqib Arshad (TRA) – 221 points

Important stats for VEN vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

M Kashif: 78 runs and 5 wickets

A Tanveer: 154 runs

S Ali: 8 wickets

K Maroofkhel: 25 runs and 3 wickets

A Saqib Arshad: 5 wickets

VEN vs TRA Dream11 Prediction Today

VEN vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashiq, S Ahmed, A Tanveer, H Ahmed, A Miah, M Kashif, R Miah, S Ali, K Maroofkhel, A Saqib Arshad, R Chowkidar

Captain: M Kashif, Vice-Captain: A Tanveer

VEN vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashiq, S Ahmed, A Tanveer, H Ahmed, A Miah, N Haque, M Kashif, A Saleem Raza, S Ali, K Maroofkhel, A Saqib Arshad

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: K Maroofkhel.

