Venezia Cricket Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 17 – Nov 6, 2020

In the first game on day five, the 17th match of the competition, in the ongoing ECS T10 Rome tournament, Venezia Cricket Club square off against Bergamo United Cricket Club at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome.

Venezia Cricket Club have won both their ECS games so far. They chased down a 86-run target with ease (with 19 balls to spare) against Defentas Sporting Club. In their next ECS game, a more sterner affair, they beat Bergamo United Cricket Club in a thriller. The Nazmul Haque-led side defended 101 runs to beat Bergamo United by four runs.

On the other hand, Bergamo United Cricket Club started off their ECS campaign with a win as well. They defended 75 runs against Bologna Cricket Club but lost their next ECS game, where they fell short by four runs while chasing a 102-run target against Venezia Cricket Club.

Squads to choose from:

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah.

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mahmudul Islam, Sojun Islam (wk), Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Mahbub Khan, Tuhin Mazi.

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali (c), Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali.

Match Details

Match: Venezia Cricket Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club

Date: November 6th 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The first-innings scores in Group B games in the ECS have been on the lower side, but the pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has been a good one to bat on, one that has seen some tall scores in the competition.

The ball has come on to the bat nicely, and batters have generally been able to play through the line. Considering the same, another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Venezia Cricket Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for VCC vs BUCC - ECS T10 Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Rizwan Tahir, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Azmat Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Mahmudul Islam, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad.

Captain: Hosan Ahmed. Vice-captain: Mubashir Amin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Rizwan Tahir, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Tuhin Mazi, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram.

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Faisal Muhammad.