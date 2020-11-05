It’s match number 20 and the last game of day five in the ECS T10 Rome 2020. Two in-form teams, Venezia Cricket Club and Bologna Cricket Club will battle it out. After the latter’s win over Defentas Sporting Club, this promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

Venezia Cricket Club have been in very good form and looked dominant in this tournament so far. They got off to a great start as they thrashed Defentas Sporting Club while chasing down 86 in 6.5 overs. They then beat Bergamo United Cricket Club in a close game and won by four runs, successfully defending a total of 101.

Bologna Cricket Club lost their first game while chasing 76 and fell short by nine runs. However, they stormed back with a thumping win over Defentas Sporting Club. The team seems to have enough firepower to topple the top sides on their day.

Squads to choose from

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah.

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mahmudul Islam, Sojun Islam (wk), Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Mahbub Khan, Tuhin Mazi

Advertisement

Bologna Cricket Club: Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kumar (c), Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem

Match Details

Match: Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

Date: November 6th, 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The 22-ard strip at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has been a good one for the batters. They have enjoyed the conditions and more often than not, they have racked up big scores. Nothing changes for this game as well and the pitch is expected to play well and favour the batters.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Venezia Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for VCC vs BCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zain Iftikhar, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Malik Sarfraz, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli, Mahmudul Islam, Tuhin Mazi, Khayer Abul

Captain: Hosan Ahmed Vice-captain: Suresh Kolli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sojun Islam, Zain Iftikhar, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Malik Sarfraz, Shagar Choquder, Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli, Tuhin Mazi, Khayer Abul, Babar Ghafar

Captain: Muhammad Adnan Vice-captain: Hosan Ahmed