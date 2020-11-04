Venezia Cricket Club will square off against Defentas Sporting Club in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Rome 2020. This will be the first game for both teams. In fact, this will be just the second Group B encounter as well as the second game of the day.

Both teams have some quality players within their ranks. With this venue producing some high scores, we could be in for a run-fest, and the bowlers could prove to be the key. Power-hitting will also play a crucial role as boundary and six-hitting have been the trend at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Squads to choose from

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin

Predicted Playing XIs

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Sojun Islam (wk), Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Nishantha N Fernando D, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Munna Ahammed, Tuhin Mazi, Biplob Miah, Ali Hassan Cheema

Defentas Sporting Club: Asraful Islam (wk), Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Hossain Jakir, Tirath Singh, Luca Ciprotti, Jamal Uddin

Match Details

Match: Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

Date: November 5th 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has produced some beautiful batting tracks. Many runs have been scored at this venue, and the average score batting first is well in excess of 120. Hence, nothing might change for this game as well.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club)

Dream11 Team for VCC vs DSC - ECS T10 Rome 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sojun Islam, Asraful Islam, Nazmul Haque, Miah Alamin, Mohsin Ahmed, Munna Ahammed, Shagar Choquder, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Tirath Singh

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh Vice-captain: Nazmul Haque

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asraful Islam, Nazmul Haque, Miah Alamin, Mohsin Ahmed, Mahbub Khan, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Ali Hassan Cheema, Tuhin Mazi, Tirath Singh, Luca Ciprotti

Captain: Mohsin Ahmed Vice-captain: Mukhtiar Singh