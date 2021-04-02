Venice T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 1 (Updated)

The Venice T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on April 1, with four matches played on the day. The final four league phase encounters are scheduled to be played on Friday, April 2.

Venezia, with fourteen points to their name, are sitting pretty at the top of the Venice T10 League 2021 points table. They have an all-win record thus far and were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Trentino Aquila is the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage of the tournament. They have eight points in their bag, courtesy of the four wins they have registered thus far.

Lonigo and Royal Cricket Padova have four points each in their respective kitties. A win in any of their remaining matches will guarantee them a semi-final spot in the Venice T10 League 2021.

Padova have just two points from the seven matches they have played to date. They need to win their last league stage encounter and hope for the other results to go their way to have any chance of making it through to the semi-finals.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Venice T10 League 2021 -

Venice T10 League Points Table

Venice T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Venice T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Nazmul Haque of Venezia has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer in the Venice T10 League 2021. He has smashed 370 runs in seven encounters including a 120-run knock, which is the only century of the tournament to date. Haque has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 276.11, with the help of 23 fours and 39 sixes.

Hosan Ahmed, also from Venezia, occupies the second position on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 187 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 61 being his best effort. Ahmed's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 157.14, and include 23 fours and 10 maximums.

Damith Kosala of Padova is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has smashed 167 runs in seven knocks, with an unbeaten 66 being his highest score. Kosala has an excellent strike rate of 201.20, and has struck 17 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Awais Ashiq (141) and Hassan Tahir (129) of Trentino Aquila, Rohit Adia (132) of Lonigo, and the Royal Cricket Padova pair of Virantha Veerasingha and Manoj Rodrigo, who have scored 129 runs apiece, are the highest run-scorers from the other teams.

Most Wickets

Venice T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Miah Alamin of Venezia, with 13 scalps, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has the only five-wicket haul of the tournament (6/19) but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

Alamin's teammates Rajib Miah and Mehedi Nitol have both accounted for 10 opposition batsmen. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Miah has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.38. Nitol has a best effort of 4/8 but has been taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Sameera Fernando (7) and Virantha Veerasingha (5) of Royal Cricket Padova, Awais Asghar (7) and Sadaqat Ali (7) of Trentino Aquila, Gurjeet Kundlas (6) and Rupwinder Singh (6) of Lonigo, Ramesh Silva (4) and Nuwan Sameera (4) of Padova are the highest wicket-takers from the other sides.