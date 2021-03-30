Venice T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 29 (Updated)

The Venice T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on March 29, with four matches played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 30.

Venezia won both their matches on the opening day of the tournament and are perched atop the Venice T10 League 2021 points table with four points to their name.

Trentino Aquila and Royal Cricket Padova shared the two encounters they played against each other. The two teams have a couple of points apiece, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Lonigo are yet to begin their campaign in the Venice T10 League 2021. They will play their first match of the tournament on March 31.

Padova suffered crushing defeats at the hands of Venezia in both the matches between the two teams on Monday. They are yet to register a point in the tournament and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Venice T10 League 2021 -

Venice T10 League Points Table

Venice T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Venice T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Nazmul Haque of Venezia is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Venice T10 League 2021. He has smashed 98 runs in two knocks, with his unbeaten 61 being the only half-century of the tournament thus far. Haque has an outstanding strike rate of 316.12, and has struck 6 fours and 11 sixes.

Damith Kosala of Padova occupies the second position on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 56 runs in two matches, with 31 being his best effort. Kosala has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 160.00, with the help of 6 fours and 3 maximums.

Sameera Fernando of Royal Cricket Padova is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 50 runs thus far, with 39 being his highest score. Fernando's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 142.85, and include 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Most Wickets

Venice T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Mehedi Nitol of Venezia, with five scalps, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Venice T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/8 is the best bowling performance of the tournament so far and he has a decent economy rate of 7.25.

Advertisement

Nitol's teammate Mahmudul Islam occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts, with four scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 2/16 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.25.

Rajib Miah, another bowler from Venezia, and Virantha Veerasingha of Royal Cricket Padova picked up three wickets apiece on the first day of the Venice T10 League 2021.

Miah is placed third on the list by virtue of having a better economy rate. He has a spell of 2/15 as his best returns and has conceded an average of just 5.33 runs per over.