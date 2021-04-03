Venice T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 2 (Updated)

The Venice T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned on April 3. The two semi-finals will be followed by a third-place playoff match and the all-important title decider.

Venezia, with 16 points, finished atop the Venice T10 League 2021 points table. They remained unbeaten throughout the group stage of the tournament.

Trentino Aquila are placed second in the points table after the league phase. They won five of their eight encounters for the 10 points in their kitty.

Royal Cricket Padova have a fifty percent record in the Venice T10 League 2021 thus far. They won and lost four encounters apiece in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

Lonigo is the last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Venice T10 League 2021. They finished the league stage with four points and edged out Padova, who finished last, for a knockout stage birth by virtue of having won an extra encounter.

Venezia will face Lonigo in the first semi-final of the Venice T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see Trentino Aquila take on Royal Cricket Padova.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the league stage in the Venice T10 League 2021 -

Venice T10 League Points Table

Venice T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Venice T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Nazmul Haque of Venezia continues to be the highest run-scorer in the Venice T10 League 2021. He has blasted 370 runs in eight matches, with his 120-run knock being the only century of the tournament thus far. Haque has an extraordinary strike rate of 276.11, and has struck 23 fours and 39 sixes.

Hosan Ahmed, another player from Venezia, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 221 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 61 being his highest score. Ahmed has scored the runs at a decent strike rate of 166.16, with the help of 24 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Sameera Fernando of Royal Cricket Padova occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has amassed 204 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 86 being his best effort. Fernando's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 196.15, and are studded with 15 fours and 16 maximums.

Manoj Rodrigo (196) of Royal Cricket Padova, Rohit Adia (190) of Lonigo, and Awais Ashiq (173) of Trentino Aquila are the other top run-getters from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Venice T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Miah Alamin of Venezia, with 15 scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker in the Venice T10 League 2021. His spell of 6/19 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament to date. However, he has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 10.08 runs per over.

Alamin's teammates Rajib Miah and Mehedi Nitol have both picked up 11 wickets so far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts, courtesy of his better economy rate.

Miah has a spell of 3/3 as his best return and has a decent economy rate of 8.07. Nitol has a best effort of 4/8 but has been taken for an average of 10.23 runs per over.

Gurjeet Kundlas (10) of Lonigo, the Trentino Aquila duo of Awais Asghar (8) and Sadaqat Ali (8), and Sameera Fernando (8) of Royal Cricket Padova are the highest wicket-takers from the other three semi-finalists.