Venice T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 30 (Updated)

The Venice T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on March 30, with four encounters played on the day. Another four matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 31.

Venezia are perched atop the Venice T10 League 2021 points table. They have won all four of their matches and have eight points in their kitty.

Trentino Aquila are placed second in the points table with four points to their name. They have a fifty percent record thus far, with a couple of wins and losses each.

Padova and Royal Cricket Padova have each won a solitary encounter in the Venice T10 League 2021 to date. The former is placed higher on the points table by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Lonigo will start their campaign in the Venice T10 League 2021 on Wednesday, with two matches featuring the side to be played today.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Venice T10 League 2021 -

Venice T10 League Points Table

Venice T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Venice T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Nazmul Haque of Venezia continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Venice T10 League 2021. He has blasted 240 runs in four matches, with his 120-run knock being the only century of the tournament so far. Haque has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 307.69, with the help of 13 fours and 27 sixes.

Damith Kosala of Padova is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 126 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 66 being his highest score. Kosala's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 203.22, and are studded with 12 fours and nine maximums.

Virantha Veerasingha of Royal Cricket Padova occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has amassed 112 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 41 being his best effort. Veerasingha has an impressive strike rate of 172.30, and has struck 16 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Most Wickets

Venice T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Miah Alamin of Venezia has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Venice T10 League 2021, with 11 scalps to his credit. His spell of 6/19 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far. But he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.16 runs per over.

Advertisement

Mehedi Nitol of Venezia, with eight scalps, has slipped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/8 but has been even more expensive, having taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Alamin and Nitol's teammate Rajib Miah, who has picked up six wickets to date, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.28.