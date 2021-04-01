Venice T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 31 (Updated)

The Venice T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on March 31, with four matches played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 1.

Venezia, with twelve points in their bag, have consolidated their position at the top of the Venice T10 League 2021 points table. They have won all six of their matches thus far and have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Trentino Aquila and Royal Cricket Padova follow the table-toppers, with four points each in their respective kitties. The former is placed higher by virtue of having a better net run rate and also has an extra game in hand.

Lonigo and Padova occupy the last two spots in the Venice T10 League 2021 points table. Both the teams have two points apiece, although the former has played just a couple of matches thus far.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Venice T10 League 2021 -

Venice T10 League Points Table

Venice T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Venice T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Advertisement

Nazmul Haque of Venezia is still the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Venice T10 League 2021. He has smashed 311 runs in six matches, with his 120-run knock being the sole ton of the tournament to date. Haque has an extraordinary strike rate of 275.22, and has struck 20 fours and 32 sixes.

Haque's teammate Hosan Ahmed is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 153 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 61 being his top score. Ahmed has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 150.00, with the help of 20 fours and 7 maximums.

Damith Kosala of Padova has slipped to the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has amassed 149 runs so far, with an unbeaten 66 being his best effort. Kosala's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 201.35, and include 14 boundaries and 11 sixes.

While Ali Saqib Arshad (103) and Awais Ashiq (101) are the highest run-getters for Trentino Aquila, Sandeep Singh (40) has scored the most runs for Lonigo thus far.

Most Wickets

Venice T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Miah Alamin of Venezia continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Venice T10 League 2021, with 13 scalps to his name. His spell of 6/19 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament to date. However, he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.44 runs per over.

Advertisement

Rajib Miah, also from Venezia, occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts, with nine wickets to his credit. He has a best effort of 3/3 and a decent economy rate of 7.54.

Mehedi Nitol, with eight scalps, completes the trio of Venezia bowlers at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Venice T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/8 as his best returns but has been taken for an average of 9.90 runs per over.

Trentino Aquila's Awais Asghar (5) and Lonigo's Rupwinder Singh (4) are the highest wicket-takers from the two teams. While the Trentino Aquila trio of Ali Saqib Arshad, Sadaqat Ali, and Atif Saleem Raza have each picked up four wickets thus far, the Padova pair of Akash Handun and Nuwan Sameera have both accounted for three opposition batsmen.