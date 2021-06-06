VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 7, 2021

VfB Fallersleben will face SC Europa in the 27th match of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Monday.

VfB Fallersleben haven't had a good start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, losing their first two matches against Kummerfelder Sportverein. They will be desperate to open their account in the tournament.

Meanwhile, SC Europa beat THCC Hamburg in back-to-back encounters on their opening day. They will be eager to keep their winning momentum intact when they face VfB Fallersleben.

Squads to choose from

VfB Fallersleben

Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivaray Jan, Vedant Shetye

SC Europa

Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmad, Yasir Yousuf Thara, Abdul Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Habibullah Shinwari, Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish

Probable Playing XIs

VfB Fallersleben

Ali Akram, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumirdy, Rohit Koul (wk), Sandeep Vasith, Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan (c), Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Yogesh Pai

SC Europa

Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Samiullah Habibi, Wahidullah Amini, Mohibullah Nayel

Match Details

Match: VfB Fallersleben vs SC Europa, Match 26

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

Date and Time: 7th June, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch report

Although a good batting track awaits the two sides at the Kiel Cricket Ground, the pacers have also done well in a few ECS T10 Kiel encounters on this ground. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a competitive total at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VFB vs SCE)

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dawood Aryubi, Khan Oriakhel, Sandeep Vasisth, Atiqullah Bawar, Israfeel Aryubi, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Sahel Darwish, Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Wahidullah Amini

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi. Vice-captain: Yogesh Pai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vedant Shetye, Khan Oriakhel, Sandeep Vasisth, Atiqullah Bawar, Israfeel Aryubi, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Kumar Muthyala, Ram Bhumireddy, Jatinder Singh, Bilal Shinwari

Captain: Vedant Shetye. Vice-captain: Sunny Rai

