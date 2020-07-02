VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFB vs SCE match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

VFB Fallersleben take on SC Europa Cricket in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld has the fifth-placed SC Europa Cricket taking on VFB Fallersleben. SC Europa Cricket will be feeling hard done by after being edged out of a top four-finish on NRR by KSV Cricket.

Despite the disappointment, they will be looking to end the campaign on a high against a hapless VFB Fallersleben side. VFB has lost all its games so far with none of the players really coming up with any performance of note. With this being their final game of the tournament, they would aim to salvage some pride at the expense of SCE.

Squads to choose from

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

SC Europa Cricket

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

VFB Fallersleben

S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, Y Pai, R Kaul and A Tomar

SC Europa Cricket

S Darwesh, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, U Farooq, S Ahmed, A Wajid Khan, A Sharma, I Khan Jr and M Herath

Match Details

Match: VFB Fallersleben vs SC Europa Cricket

Date: 2nd July 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

Scores in excess of 100 have become a common sight in the tournament with the batsmen getting a hang of the variable bounce offered by the pitch. The relatively smaller boundaries have also played their part with bowlers having to vary their pace. Chasing will be the preferred option for either side upon winning the toss with 100 being a bare minimum in Kummerfeld.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, D Khan, A Sharma, U Farooq, S Darwesh, H Shinwari, J Siddaiaha, I Zazai, M Badhe, S Ahmad and S Siddiqui

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: H Shinwari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, D Khan, S Vasisth, S Jan, S Darwesh, H Shinwari, J Siddaiaha, M Muhammad, M Badhe, S Ahmad and S Siddiqui

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: S Kannan