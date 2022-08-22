VG vs BYB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 27 & 28

VFB Gelsenkirchen (VG) will take on Bayer Boosters (BYB) in back-to-back matches at FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Monday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the VG vs BYB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Gelsenkirchen haven't had a great start to their campaign, losing to TV & TBV Lemgo by six wickets and four runs respectively. The Boosters too lost their opening two fixtures.

The Boosters will look to return to winning ways at the expense of Gelsenkirchen, but the latter are a better team and expected to win.

Match Details

Matches 27 and 28 of the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 22 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VG vs BYB, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 27 & 28

Date and Time: August 22, 2022, 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is bowler-friendly, so it could be challenging for batters to get runs. In the last game here between Koln CC and the Dusseldorf Blackcaps, only 93 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

VG vs BYB Form Guide

VG - L L

BYB - L L

VG vs BYB Probable Playing XIs

VG

Satya Srinivas (wk), Mirwali Jabarkheel, Alom Dhaly, Punith Murugesh, Surya Subramanian, Hitesh Jindal, Suliman Hugakhil, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Mezeyn Kamal, Vignaesh Sankaran

BYB

Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Sakeshkanth Indran, Kumar Mahendran, Srikanth Vaka , Thivakaran Aritharan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Janarthanam Mani, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Pakee Praba, Sanjeevan Vignesh

VG vs BYB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Srinivas (2 matches, 86 runs)

Srinivas, who played exceptionally well in his last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for these games. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. K Abdulrahimzai is another good pick.

Batters

S Waqar (2 matches, 29 runs)

S Waqar and S Hugakhil are the two best Dream11 batter picks for these games. M Mahendra is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's games.

All-rounders

T Aritharan (2 matches, 4 runs, 3 wickets)

T Aritharan and R Palaniappan are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for today's games. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Oweis is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Sahasranama (2 matches, 10 runs, 4 wickets)

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are K Sahasranaman and P Praba. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Sharma is another good pick.

VG vs BYB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Oweis

M Oweis has bowled really well in the last few games, and the pitch is good for bowling, so he's the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has taken four wickets in two games.

K Sahasranaman

Like M Oweis, K Sahasranaman bowls at the death, and he is also in top form. He's expected to take a few wickets in today's games. He has also taken four wickets in two games.

5 Must-Picks for VG vs BYB, Match 27 & 28

K Sahasranam

M Oweis

R Palaniappan

S Srinivas

T Aritharan

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Bayer Boosters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least six bowling options, who bowl at the death. Having a bowler as captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Bayer Boosters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Srinivas

Batters: S Waqar, A Vaseekaran, M Mahendra

All-rounders: M Oweis, T Aritharan, R Palaniappan, T Rajakulasingam

Bowlers: P Sharma, P Praba, K Sahasranaman

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Bayer Boosters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Srinivas

Batters: S Waqar, S Hugakhil, M Mahendra

All-rounders: M Oweis, T Aritharan, R Palaniappan

Bowlers: P Sharma, P Praba, K Sahasranaman, S Awasthi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav