VG vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 35 & 36

VFB Gelsenkirchen (VG) will take on Dusseldorf Blackcaps (DB) in back-to-back matches at FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Wednesday, August 24, at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VG vs DB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

VFB Gelsenkirchen haven't had a great start to the tournament as they have won only one of their last six games. Dusseldorf Blackcaps, on the other hand, are the strongest team in this year's ECS T10 league and have proved themselves by winning all of their last four games.

VFB Gelsenkirchen will try their best to win matches and make a comeback in the tournament, but Dusseldorf Blackcaps are a relatively better team. Dusseldorf Blackcaps are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

35 & 36th matches of the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 24 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The game is set to take place at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VG vs DB, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 35 & 36

Date and Time: August 24, 2022, 4:00 pm IST and 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on the pitch was between VFB Gelsenkirchen and Koln CC, where a total of 226 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

VG vs DB Form Guide

VG - L L L L L W

DB - W W W W

VG vs DB Probable Playing XI

VG Playing XI

Naresh Pavaluru (wk), Alom Dhaly, Vinit Joshi, Surya Subramanian, Rubesh Palaniappan, Muhammad Oweis, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Arif Jamal.

DB Playing XI

Niraj Rasik Patel (wk), Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Oacoroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Kashif Shahab, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sanil Bahtia, Karthik Suresh, Majeed Ahmadzai, Abdul Jalili.

VG vs DB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Rasik Patel (4 matches, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

N Rasik Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

N Pavaluru (4 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets)

N Pavaluru and G Gupta are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Dhaly is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

R Palaniappan (6 matches, 8 runs, 9 wickets)

M Raheel and R Palaniappan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Oweis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Ahamed (4 matches, 54 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sahasranaman and O Ahamed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Ahmadzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VG vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Oweis

M Oweis has bowled really well in the last few matches and the pitch is good for bowling, so he is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 59 runs and taken six wickets in as many matches.

M Raheel

Like M Oweis, M Raheel will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Fans can expect him to take some good wickets in today's matches. He has already taken eight wickets and scored 58 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for VG vs DB, Match 35 & 36

K Sahasranam - 37 runs and four wickets

M Oweis - 59 runs and six wickets

R Palaniappan - Eight runs and nine wickets

M Raheel - 58 runs and eight wickets

J Khan - 81 runs and three wickets

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain and vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Rasik Patel

Batters: S Waqar, G Gupta, N Pavaluru

All-rounders: M Oweis, M Raheel, J Khan, R Palaniappan

Bowlers: O Ahamed, M Ahmadzai, K Sahasranaman

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Rasik Patel

Batters: A Dhaly, G Gupta, N Pavaluru

All-rounders: M Oweis, M Raheel, J Khan, R Palaniappan

Bowlers: O Ahamed, M Ahmadzai, K Sahasranaman

