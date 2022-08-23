VG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 31 & 32

VFB Gelsenkirchen (VG) will take on Koln CC (KCC) in back-to-back matches at FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Tuesday, August 23, at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. Ahead of the match, here's all you must know about the VG vs KCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

VFB Gelsenkirchen haven't had a great start to the tournament as they have lost all of their last four games. Koln CC too had a disastrous start, losing both their opening fixtures to the Dusseldorf Blackcaps.

Koln CC will try their best to win matches and make a comeback in the tournament, but VFB Gelsenkirchen are a relatively better team. VFB Gelsenkirchen are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

Match Details

The matches 31 & 32 of the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 23 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The games are set to take place at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VG vs KCC, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 31 & 32

Date and Time: August 23, 2022, 4:00 pm IST and 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld favors the bowlers, hence it could be challenging for batters to get runs there. The last match played on the pitch was between VFB Gelsenkirchen and Bayer Boosters, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

VG vs KCC Form Guide

VG - L L L L

KCC - L L

VG vs KCC Probable Playing XI

VG Playing XI

Satya Srinivas (wk), Mirwali Jabarkheel, Alom Dhaly, Punith Murugesh, Surya Subramanian, Hitesh Jindal, Suliman Hugakhil, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Mezeyn Kamal, Vignaesh Sankaran.

KCC Playing XI

Dwarak Sekar (wk), Manav Panwar, Irfan Ahmed-1, Teja Krishna, Pramod Sharma, Sasanka Sanka, Ameya Deshpande, Sherzad Sharifollah, Asmdin Zadran, Smit Nandu, Arman Salim.

VG vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Srinivas (2 matches, 86 runs)

S Srinivas, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Satapathy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Waqar (4 matches, 78 runs)

S Waqar and I Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Pavaluru is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

R Palaniappan (4 matches, 8 runs, 6 wickets)

A Deshpande and R Palaniappan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Oweis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Sahasranama (4 matches, 26 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sahasranaman and S Sharifollah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VG vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Oweis

M Oweis has bowled really well in the last few matches and the pitch is good for bowling, so he is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already taken four wickets in as many matches.

K Sahasranaman

Like M Oweis, K Sahasranaman will bowl in the death overs and he is also in top-notch form. Fans can expect him to take some good wickets in today's matches. He has already picked up four wickets and scored 26 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for VG vs KCC, Match 31 & 32

K Sahasranam - 26 runs and four wickets

M Oweis - 9 runs and four wickets

R Palaniappan - Eight runs and six wickets

S Waqar - 78 runs

K Khan - Six runs and two wickets

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln CC Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowling options, who will bowl in the death overs. Having a bowler as captain and vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Satapathy

Batters: S Waqar, I Ahmed, N Pavaluru

All-rounders: M Oweis, A Deshpande, R Palaniappan

Bowlers: S Sharifollah, K Khan, A Salim, K Sahasranaman

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Satapathy

Batters: S Waqar, I Ahmed, N Pavaluru

All-rounders: M Oweis, N Sanka, R Palaniappan

Bowlers: S Sharifollah, K Khan, A Salim, K Sahasranaman

