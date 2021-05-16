VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Germany, Krefeld match - May 17, 2021

In the second match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld tournament, VfB Gelsenkirchen will play against Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on Monday.

VfB Gelsenkirchen have made giant strides since making their debut in 2018. They did a decent job when they played DCB Moneygram in the T20 WDCV tournament last year.

Mirwali Jabarkheel and Mubashir Hussain were exceptional with bat and ball respectively. Both of them are players to watch out for going into this encounter. Mirwali scored 190 runs in nine innings, whereas Mubashir picked up 19 wickets in the same number of innings.

Meanwhile, Koln CC has won the Bundesliga on 12 out of the previous 18 occasions. They have players originating from countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Their talented roster will aim to start the tournament on a high as they have enough experience playing in high pressure events.

Squads to choose from

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi.

Probable Playing XIs

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Mubashir Hussain, Kamran Khan, Anil Kavi

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Match Details

Match: VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln CC, Match 2

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time (IST): May 17, 2021; 2:30 PM

Pitch report

The bowlers are in for a tough game as the pitch will not offer any bounce. The relatively smaller dimensions of the ground also favor the batsmen, meaning that both sides will look to bat first and set a high total on the board.

ECS T10 Germany, Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VG vs KCH)

VG vs KCH Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirwali Jabarkheel, Abdul Ajeez, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Sriram Gurumurthy, Suliman Hugakhil, Amey Potale, Dev Ganatra, Mubashir Hussain, Nikhil Patil, Anil Kavi

Captain: Mubashir Hussain Vice-captain: Mirwali Jabarkheel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vijay Rathnavel, Abdul Ajeez, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Suliman Hugakhil, Amey Potale, Dev Ganatra, Shahidullah Arman, Mubashir Hussain, Anil Kavi, Shrutarv Awasthi

Captain: Kamran Khan Vice-captain: Vijay Rathnavel