VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 17th, 2021

In the first match of ECS T10 Krefeld, VfB Gelsenkirchen will go up against Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on Monday.

VfB Gelsenkirchen was formed in 2018 when a social group of refugees turned themselves into a talented group of cricketers. In the DCB Moneygram T20 WDCV 2020 tournament, Mirwali Jabarkheel and Mubashir Hussain lead the batting and bowling charts, respectively, with 190 runs and 19 wickets from nine innings each.

Meanwhile, Koln Challengers has cricketing talents from different countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. They were Bundesliga champions on 12 out of the previous 18 occasions and are looking strong enough to stamp their authority in the tournament. Koln Challengers have been continuously providing talented cricketers to state and national level teams.

Squads to choose from

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi.

Probable Playing XIs

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Mubashir Hussain, Kamran Khan, Anil Kavi

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Match Details

Match: VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers, Match 1

Date and Time (IST): 17th May, 12:30 PM

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

In the last year’s T20 tournament played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, batsmen completely dominated the proceedings. We can expect scores of around 100-130 in the first innings with chasing teams finding it tough to score.

There is not much on offer for the bowlers, but spinners might get some assistance from the pitch during the second essay.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VG vs KCH)

VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akhil Gidadaluri, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Swapnil Varhade, Abdul Ajeez, Phanish Rachuru, Suliman Hugakhil, Dev Ganatra, Shahidullah Arman, Kesava Motati, Mubashir Hussain, Shrutarv Awasthi

Captain: Mirwali Jabarkheel Vice-captain: Mubashir Hussain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akhil Gidadaluri, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Sriram Gurumurthy, Suliman Hugakhil, Amey Potale, Dev Ganatra, Kesava Motati, Mubashir Hussain, Anil Kavi

Captain: Amey Potale Vice-captain: Sriram Gurumurthy