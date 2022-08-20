VG vs LEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 23 & 24

VFB Gelsenkirchen (VG) will take on TV & TBV Lemgo (LEM) in back-to-back games in the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Saturday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament after a terrific domestic season. Gelsenkirchen are among the strongest teams in the competition and have a lot of experienced players. Lemgo, meanwhile, are also a formidable unit comprising many in-form players.

Lemgo will look to open their campaign with a win, but Gelsenkirchen are a relatively stronger team and should prevail.

VG vs LEM Probable Playing XIs

VG

Satya Srinivas (wk), Mirwali Jabarkheel, Alom Dhaly, Punith Murugesh, Surya Subramanian, Hitesh Jindal, Suliman Hugakhil, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Mezeyn Kamal, Vignaesh Sankaran

LEM

Khatibullah Abdulrahimzai (wk), Akshay Gupta, Satnam Singh-I, Romal Barakzai, Mudassar Iqbal, Rizwan Babar, Daljeet Singh-I, Navjot Singh-I, Ankit Tomar, Thusitha Ratnayake, Safi Rahman

Match Details

Match: VG vs LEM, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 23 & 24

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 4:00 pm IST and 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is bowler-friendly, so batters could struggle to score runs. The team that bats first has a better chance of winning, so a low-scoring game could ensue.

VG vs LEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Srinivas, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for these games. He bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. K Abdulrahimzai is another good pick.

Batters

A Dhaly and R Barakzai are the two best Dream11 batter picks for these games. P Murugesh is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in today's games.

All-rounders

S Hugakhil and H Jindal are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for these games. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Iqbal is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are K Sahasranaman and N Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Kamal is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in VFB Gelsenkirchen vs TV & TBV Lemgo Dream11 prediction team

S Hugakhil (VG)

M Iqbal (LEM)

H Jindal (VG)

VFB Gelsenkirchen vs TV & TBV Lemgo Dream11 Prediction (FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Srinivas, S Singh, A Dhaly, P Murugesh, R Barakzai, S Hugakhil, M Iqbal, H Jindal, M Kamal, N Singh, K Sahasranaman.

Captain: H Jindal. Vice Captain: M Iqbal.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Srinivas, A Dhaly, P Murugesh, R Barakzai, S Hugakhil, R Babar, M Iqbal, H Jindal, A Tomar, N Singh, K Sahasranaman.

Captain: H Jindal. Vice Captain: S Hugakhil.

