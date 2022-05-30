VH vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 20

Valley Hikers will take on Barana Aute Warriors in the 20th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Roseau on Monday.

Valley Hikers are arriving in this game after getting defeated by Barana Aute Warriors in their previous match. They will be hoping to exact revenge in this clash.

Meanwhile, Barana Aute Warriors are in excellent form at the moment. They have won five matches on the bounce and will be hoping to sustain the winning momentum against a side they’re already familiar with.

VH vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

VH XI

Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (wk), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc.

BAW XI

Andy Matthew (c), Jervin Benjamin (wk), Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Dylan Joseph, Wayne Auguiste, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Fabien Benjamin.

Match Details

VH vs CRD, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 30th May, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend the score in the second half.

Today’s VH vs BAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Benjamin is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can score runs at a brisk pace and has amassed 248 runs in six matches at an average of 62.

Batters

K Anselm might be listed as a batter but he’s handy in both departments and has been in great form lately. He has scored 89 runs and has also taken five wickets so far.

All-rounders

M Matthew is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 86 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in the competition. He will be looking to continue his dominant form.

K Cabey is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scalped nine wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

D Joseph has also done more than a decent job with the ball in hand. He has scalped six wickets and has also added 29 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in VH vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin (BAW) – 491 points

M Matthew (BAW) – 385 points

K Cabey (VH) – 351 points

K Anselm (BAW) – 340 points

D Joseph (BAW) – 266 points

Important stats for VH vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin: 248 runs

M Matthew: 86 runs and seven wickets

K Cabey: 9 wickets

K Anselm: 89 runs and five wickets

D Joseph: 29 runs and six wickets

VH vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today

VH vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Benjamin, K Anselm, C Leblanc, J Fabien, J Marcellin, M Matthew, K Cabey, K James, D Joseph, D Alexander, J James

Captain: J Benjamin, Vice-Captain: M Matthew

VH vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Benjamin, K Anselm, C Leblanc, J Fabien, M Matthew, K Cabey, K James, D Joseph, D Alexander, J James, S Thomas, F Benjamin

Captain: K Anselm, Vice-Captain: K Cabey

