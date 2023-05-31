Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers - Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10 2023

Valley Hikers will take on Indian River Rowers in match number 13 of the Nature Isle T10 2023 at Windsor Park, Roseau on Wednesday, May 31.

Both teams have been in excellent form in this tournament and both teams are yet to lose a game so far. Valley Hikers have played three and won three. They have beaten Titou Gorge Splashers, Champagne Reef Divers, and Sari Sari Sunrisers.

On the other hand, Indian River Rowers have four wins from as many games. They have beaten Sari Sari Sunrisers, Champagne Reef Divers, and Barana Aute Warriors (twice).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VH vs IRR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

VH vs IRR, Match Details

The 13th match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 between Valley Hikers and Indian River Rowers will be played on May 31 at Windsor Park, Roseau. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VH vs IRR

Date & Time: May 31, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The track at Windsor Park in Roseau has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores consistently. Thus, another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

VH vs IRR Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Valley Hikers: W, W, W

Indian River Rowers: W, W, W, W

VH vs IRR Probable Playing 11 today

Valley Hikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Valley Hikers Probable Playing XI: Derson Maloney, Ryshon Williams, Junior Jervier, Brian Joseph, Yawani Regis, Lex Magloire, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Jamie James, Delaney Alexander, Jason Lamothe

Indian River Rowers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Indian River Rowers Probable Playing XI: Rick James, Stephen Naitram, Tahj Tavernier, Ryan John, Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny, Odiamar Honore, Jesse Marcellin, Alvinison Jolly, Lee Louisy, Elton Mark

Today’s VH vs IRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Stephen Naitram (3 matches, 32 runs)

Stephen Naitram can make decent contributions. He has scored 32 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 168.42 and he has been good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Tahj Tavernier (4 matches, 73 runs)

Tahj Tavernier has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 73 runs in four games and he has a strike-rate of 158.70.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brian Joseph (3 matches, 5 wickets, 41 runs)

Brian Joseph has been in brilliant form with the ball. He has returned with five wickets and he has an economy rate of 4.33. He averages 5.20 and has a bowling strike rate of 7.20. With the bat, he has got 41 runs while striking at 164.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Lamothe (2 innings, 4 wickets)

Jason Lamothe has bowled only twice in this competition but he has picked up wickets regularly. He has taken four scalps across three overs at an economy rate of 7.33.

VH vs IRR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ryan John (4 matches, 111 runs, 2 wickets)

Ryan John is in top batting form. He has amassed 111 runs in four outings while striking at 185. With the ball, he has chipped in with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

Ryshon Williams (3 matches, 92 runs, 4 wickets)

Ryshon Williams has had a significant impact with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 92 runs at a strike-rate of 200 and he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VH vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ryan John 111 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Ryshon Williams 92 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Brian Joseph 41 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Daneal Dupigny 23 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Jason Lamothe 4 wickets in 2 innings

VH vs IRR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be crucial. Thus, the likes of Ryan John, Brian Joseph, Vincent Lewis, Ryshon Williams, and Daneal Dupigny will be the ones to watch out for.

VH vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers - Nature Isle T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Stephen Naitram

Batters: Tahj Tavernier, Ryan John, Junior Jervier

All-rounders: Vincent Lewis, Brian Joseph, Kyle Cabey, Ryshon Williams, Daneal Dupigny

Bowlers: Lee Louisy, Jason Lamothe

VH vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers - Nature Isle T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Yawani Regis

Batters: Tahj Tavernier, Ryan John, Junior Jervier, Derson Maloney

All-rounders: Vincent Lewis, Brian Joseph, Ryshon Williams, Daneal Dupigny

Bowlers: Lee Louisy, Jason Lamothe

Poll : 0 votes