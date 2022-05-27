VH vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 14

The Valley Hikers will be up against the Sari Sari Sunrisers in the 14th match of the Nature Isle T10 at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday.

The Valley Hikers have won only one out of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Sari Sari Sunrisers, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having won two out of their four matches. The last time the two teams met, the Sari Sari Sunrisers registered a 27-run victory over the Valley Hikers.

VH vs SSS Probable Playing 11 Today

VH XI

Kevin James (C), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (WK), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Clemensont Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire.

SSS XI

Casimir Benjamin (C & WK), Stephan Pascal, Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Kyron Phillip, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Sebastien Brumant, Keron James, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Mikael Delsol.

Match Details

SSS vs VH, Nature Isle T10, Match 14

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica, West Indies.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Windsor Park is a sporting one where the batters will have to bide for some time in the middle before shifting gears. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 93 runs.

Today’s VH vs SSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Casimir Benjamin: Sari Sari Sunrisers' skipper, Benjamin has been in decent form with the bat throughout the tournament. He has scored 59 runs, including his highest score of 34 in his four outings.

Batter

John Fabien: Fabien has been the leading run-scorer for the Valley Hikers this season and has led the team from the front. In the game against the Indian River Rowers, he scored 33 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 300.

Kyle James: James has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Valley Hikers. He has scored 45 runs in four matches and could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

Stephan Pascal: Pascal has scored 101 runs and also picked up six wickets in the three matches he has played this season. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.

Kyle Cabey: Cabey is a top-quality all-rounder and has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball in this competition. In four matches, he has scored 31 runs and picked up five wickets as well.

Bowlers

Jamie James: James has scored 10 runs and also picked up three wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Romaine Paris: Paris is someone who can do well with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 57 runs and also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in VH vs SSS Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal (SSS) - 332 points

Kyle Cabey (VH) - 214 points

Romaine Paris (SSS) - 162 points

Joel Mingo (SSS) - 154 points

John Fabien (VH) - 144 points

Important Stats for SSS vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal: 101 runs and six wickets in three matches

Kyle Cabey: 31 runs and five wickets in four matches

Romaine Paris: 57 runs and two wickets in four matches

Joel Mingo: 98 runs in three matches

John Fabien: 79 runs in four matches

VH vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casimir Benjamin, John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Kyle Cabey, Kyron Phillip, Kirt Martin, Stephan Pascal, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Romaine Paris.

Captain: Stephan Pascal. Vice-captain: Kyle Cabey.

SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casimir Benjamin, John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Kyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Jamie James, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant.

Captain: Kyle Cabey. Vice-captain: Stephan Pascal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee