VH vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 5

Valley Hikers will take on Titou Gorge Splashers in the fifth match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Tuesday.

The Valley Hikers suffered a nine-run defeat at the hands of Champagne Reef Divers in their very first match of the tournament. They are at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account and will be looking for a way to bounce back in this game.

Meanwhile, this will be the first match of the season for Titou Gorge Splashers. They will be led by Junior Jervier.

VH vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

VH XI

Clemenson Leblac, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, John Fabien, Yawani Regis, Kyle James, Jamie James, Quinton Hilaire, Jesse Marcellin, Delaney Alexander, Sharkeem Thomas.

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson, Odiamar Honore, Junior Jervier, Kassim Peltier, Sarwan Lockhart, Shaheim Ceasar, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Tyrone Geroge, John Matthew.

Match Details

VH vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: May 24, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's VH vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Regis is a good choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 20 runs in the opening game and will be looking for an even bigger performance here.

Batters

Although he is listed as a batter, J Marcellin picked up a crucial wicket in the first game. He will be backed to succeed here.

All-rounders

K Cabey is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He picked up two wickets in the first match and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your VH vs TGS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

D Alexander will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit. He will be hoping to trouble the opposition with his pace here.

Top 5 best players to pick in VH vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

K Cabey (VH) – 90 points

J Marcellin (VH) – 40 points

Y Regis (VH) – 39 points

D Alexander (VH) – 22 points

K James (VH) – 16 points

Important stats for VH vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

K Cabey: 2 wickets

J Marcellin: 1 wicket

Y Regis: 20 runs

K James: 12 runs

VH vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today

VH vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Regis, J Robinson, J Marcellin, K James, J Jervier, K Cabey, K James, S Caesar, D Alexander, J James, J Matthew

Captain: K Cabey, Vice-Captain: J Marcellin

VH vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Regis, J Robinson, J Marcellin, O Honore, J Jervier, K Cabey, K James, D Alexander, J James, J Matthew, E Mark

Captain: K James, Vice-Captain: Y Regis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar