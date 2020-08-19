VIA vs ACW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 20th, 2020

In a potential mismatch, Vienna Afghan CC take on Austria CC Wien in the ECS T10 Vienna League at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. While Austria CC Wien dwell at the bottom of the table, Vienna Afghan CC are the favourites to win it all. Sitting pretty at the top of the table, Vienna Afghan will look to seal a top-two finish although Austria CC Wien can't be taken for granted at any cost.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Vienna Afghan decimate Austria CC. While the table-toppers are the clear favourites, we should be in for a cracking encounter with Austria CC Wein fighting to stay alive in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Austria CC Wien

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC

A Khaksar, R Shigiwal, A Naveed, K Malyar, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, S Momand, I Safi, M Shenwari, Z Ibrahim and Z Mohamed

Austria CC Wien

I Hossain, J Bahramkhil, K Chopra, T Rezai, N Wijesekera, C Khanna, H Ashfaq, L Kasthuri, S Gill, S Zadran and F Mohideen

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan CC vs Austria CC Wien

Date: 20th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards, with there being little help for the bowlers off this surface. With the relatively smaller boundaries coming into play, the batsmen would feel at ease in the middle with the bowlers having to revert to change of pace. Batting first is the ideal option upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum in Seebarn.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

VIA vs ACW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Bahramkhil, H Ashfaq, Z Ibrahim, N Wijesekera, R Shigiwal, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, L Kasthuri, F Mohideen, S Zadran and Z Mohamad

Captain: H Ashfaq, Vice-Captain: R Shigiwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Bahramkhil, H Ashfaq, Z Ibrahim, N Wijesekera, R Shigiwal, A Ahmadzai, A Khaksar, L Kasthuri, S Gill, S Zadran and Z Mohamad

Captain: A Ahmadzai, Vice-Captain: H Ashfaq