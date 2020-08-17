VIA vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 17th, 2020

To promote cricket across Europe, European Cricket's T10 leagues are being held consecutively in several countries across the continent. The cricket fair enters Vienna this week and will kick-start from 17th August. Vienna Afghan CC and Indian CC Vienna will face off in the first game which will be held at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Though Vienna Afghan CC are a stronger side compared to that of Indian CC Vienna, Indian CC Vienna have the ability to pull off an upset on any given day. However, it should be an easy game for Vienna Afghan CC this time around.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC

Sadiq Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaksar, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan and Zain Mohamad.

Indian CC Vienna

Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sumit Dhir, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sunny Bains, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Mani Singh, Satish Kaul, Avtar Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran and Amandeep Chhabra.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Vienna Afghan CC

Khybar Malyar, Razmal Shigiwal, Ahmad Naveed, Sahel Zadran, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Zain Mohamad, Noor Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim and Aziz Khatak.

Indian CC Vienna

Amandeep Chabbra, Mehar Cheema, Ghani Ahmad, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, N Vikrama Prasad, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mansandeep Singh, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zardan, Sumit Dhir and Zaherullah Jabarkhel.

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna

Date: 17th August 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

From the previous matches held at Seebarn Cricket Ground, it is understood that the pitch is batsman-friendly. The ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat. However, that doesn't mean there is no scope for bowlers. The spinners are unlikely to extract much spin from the surface, nonetheless.

With rains being forecast for the day in Vienna, teams can expect the weather to play an essential role in the match, with the possibility of a shortened game highly likely.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VIA vs ICV Dream11 Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, A Naved, M Shenwari, S Dhir, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, K Joshi, M Singh, S Zadran, A Ghani and Z Mohammad.

Captain: A Ahmadzai Vice-Captain: K Joshi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Wahidi, A Naved, S Shergill, S Dhir, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, A Nave, A Singh, S Zadran, A Ghani and Z Mohammad.

Captain: A Naveed Vice-Captain: A Wahidi