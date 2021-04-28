VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 29th, 2021

Vienna Afghan will take on Indian Vienna in the 38th match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Thursday.

Vienna Afghan have been in excellent form of late, winning all of their last five games. They head into their upcoming ECS T10 Vienna fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win over Pakistan CC and will start as favorites against Indian Vienna.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, have lost two of their last five matches. They beat Salzburg CC by 10 wickets in their last game and will start as underdogs on Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi and Wasif Saluja.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai, Ishaq Safi

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Pankaj Sharma, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran.

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, 38th Match, ECS T10 Vienna

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 29th April, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs INV)

VIA vs INV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, S Mohamad, A Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, A Chhabra, K Joshi, N Ahmadzai, S Zadran, W Saluja, K Jha, I Deedar

Captain: M Cheema. Vice-captain: K Joshi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cheema, S Mohamad, A Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, A Kumaran, A Chhabra, K Joshi, N Ahmadzai, S Zadran, K Jha, I Deedar

Captain: S Mohamad. Vice-captain: S Zadran