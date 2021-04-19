VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna match - April 20th, 2021

Match 7 of ECS T10 Vienna will see Vienna Afghan lock horns with Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Vienna Afghan won the ECN Austria T10 last summer when they defeated Cricketer CC by two runs. They will start this season as the favorites, having the best batting lineup among all teams in the league. However, Vienna Afghan's bowling looks quite weak with not many experienced bowlers in their ranks, which might trouble them going forward.

Indian Vienna CC, meanwhile, have a talented bowling attack and will bank on the mixture of experience and youth to rattle the opposition's wickets early on. With batting being a concern for them, the onus will be on their bowlers to fetch them important wickets early during the innings.

With a strong batting lineup squaring off against experienced bowling, one can expect a blockbuster on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Predicted Playing XI

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Noor Ahmadzai.

Indian Vienna

Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi (c), Mehar Cheema (wk), Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Ghani, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sumer Shergill, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, Match 7

Date & Time: April 20th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track in Seebarn is a good one to bat on, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. A score of around 100 can easily be defendable at this venue.

Pacers might come into the limelight during the second essay as the pitch tends to slow down a bit late into the game.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadiq Mohamad, Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Naveed, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai, Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Mani Singh, Itibarshah Deedar.

Captain: Aman Ahmadzai Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Sumit Dhir, Ahmad Naveed, Sunny Bains, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Noor Ahmadzai, Gursewak Sandhu, Zabi Ibrahim, Wasif Saluja, Mani Singh, Itibarshah Deedar.

Captain: Noor Ahmadzai Vice-Captain: Mehar Cheema