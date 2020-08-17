VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 18th, 2020

Match 8 of the ECS T10 Vienna League pits two formidable sides in Vienna Afghan and Pakistan CC against one another at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Vienna Afghan CC won both their games on Monday as they sit pretty at the top of the table. On the other hand, Pakistan CC managed to win their first game before succumbing to the might of Salzburg CC.

Although form would tilt the odds in Vienna Afghan's favour, Pakistan CC have a good roster with the likes of Shadnan and Deedar showing glimpses of what they are capable of in this format. All in all, we should be in for a cracking contest with both sides looking to inch ahead towards a top-four finish.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC

S Mohamed, A Naveed, M Shenwari, K Malyar, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwai, S Zadran, Z Mohamed, I Safi and B Khan

Pakistan CC

A Arif, A Naeem, Z Arif, U Tariq, S Hayat, S Khan, N Hassan, B Zalmai, A Akbarjan, J Sadran and I Deedar

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC

Date: 18th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

Batsmen are in for a treat at the Seebarn Cricket Ground with a good track awaiting them. Although there is some help available for the pacers, the dimensions of the ground and consistent bounce off the surface should aid the batsmen in breaching the 100-run mark.

The spinners are expected to get some turn, paving the way for a good contest between them and the batsmen. 100 is a very competitive total at this venue, with both sides looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mohamed, K Malyar, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, R Shigiwal, N Ahmadzai, N Hassan, S Hayat, S Zadran, Z Mohamed and B Khan

Captain: R Shigiwal, Vice-Captain: N Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Arif, K Malyar, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, R Shigiwal, N Ahmadzai, N Hassan, S Hayat, S Zadran, I Deedar and B Khan

Captain: N Hassan, Vice-Captain: N Ahmadzai