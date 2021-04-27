VIA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna match - April 28, 2021

In the 35th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Vienna Afghan will take on Pakistan CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Vienna Afghan are having an impressive tournament with six wins in seven matches so far. They defeated Vienna Danube by eight wickets in their last game. Vienna Danube scored 105/7 in 10 overs batting first. Opening batsman Qadargul Utmanzai’s 45-run knock helped Vienna Afghan chase the total in just seven overs.
On the other hand, Pakistan CC are currently in fourth spot on the points table with four wins in seven matches. Pakistan CC defeated Salzburg by six wickets in their previous encounter. Salzburg posted 106/9 in 10 overs batting first and Pakistan CC took 9.3 overs to chase the total.
Vienna Afghan will look to add more points going into this contest.
Squads to choose from
Vienna Afghan
Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel
Pakistan CC
Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif
Probable Playing XIs
Vienna Afghan
Aman Ahmadzai(c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Ishaq Safi
Pakistan CC
Arsalan Arif(c)(wk), Naveed Sadiq, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Adal Afzal, Asif Zazai, Kamran Naeem
Match Details
Match: Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC, Match 35
Date and Time: April 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn
Pitch report
With players having adapted to the conditions at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, batsmen are finding it easy to score at 10 runs per over. The first innings par score is 110-120 with bowlers struggling in the middle overs.
The track at the venue is assisting pace bowlers in the initial overs with a slight lateral movement. However, slow bowlers are struggling on this surface.
ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs PKC)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Aman Ahmadzai, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Naveed Sadiq, Sikander Hayat, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Adal Afzal
Captain: Naveed Sadiq, Vice-captain: Sikander Hayat
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif, Aman Ahmadzai, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Naveed Sadiq, Sikander Hayat, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad
Captain: Amir Naeem, Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai