VIA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna match - April 28, 2021

In the 35th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Vienna Afghan will take on Pakistan CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Vienna Afghan are having an impressive tournament with six wins in seven matches so far. They defeated Vienna Danube by eight wickets in their last game. Vienna Danube scored 105/7 in 10 overs batting first. Opening batsman Qadargul Utmanzai’s 45-run knock helped Vienna Afghan chase the total in just seven overs.

On the other hand, Pakistan CC are currently in fourth spot on the points table with four wins in seven matches. Pakistan CC defeated Salzburg by six wickets in their previous encounter. Salzburg posted 106/9 in 10 overs batting first and Pakistan CC took 9.3 overs to chase the total.

Vienna Afghan will look to add more points going into this contest.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif

Probable Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai(c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Ishaq Safi

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif(c)(wk), Naveed Sadiq, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Adal Afzal, Asif Zazai, Kamran Naeem

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC, Match 35

Date and Time: April 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch report

With players having adapted to the conditions at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, batsmen are finding it easy to score at 10 runs per over. The first innings par score is 110-120 with bowlers struggling in the middle overs.

The track at the venue is assisting pace bowlers in the initial overs with a slight lateral movement. However, slow bowlers are struggling on this surface.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs PKC)

VIA vs PKC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Aman Ahmadzai, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Naveed Sadiq, Sikander Hayat, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Adal Afzal

Captain: Naveed Sadiq, Vice-captain: Sikander Hayat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif, Aman Ahmadzai, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Naveed Sadiq, Sikander Hayat, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad

Captain: Amir Naeem, Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai