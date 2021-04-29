VIA vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna match - April 29, 2021

In the 40th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Vienna Afghan will take on Salzburg at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Vienna Afghan are currently the table topper with seven wins in the eight games they have played so far in the tournament. In their previous match, Vienna Afghan defeated Pakistan CC by seven wickets. They will look to continue their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Salzburg are in third spot with five wins in eight games. In their previous encounter, Salzburg lost to Indian Vienna by 10 wickets. Salzburg will aim to bounce back in their upcoming match.

Vienna Afghan are a force to reckon with and they will start this game as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaksar

Salzburg

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Nisar Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai(c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Ishaq Safi

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali(c), Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal(wk), Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ali Shah, Ranjit Singh, Balwinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Salzburg, Match 40

Date and Time (IST): April 29, 6:30 PM

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

Pitch report

The 22-yard pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. A few teams went on to chase down 60+ totals on this track in less than four overs, which tells the story about this wicket.

Bowlers too had their fair share of crucial wickets in the middle overs by bowling on good lines and lengths. Captains would love to bat first on this wicket and keep the opposition on the backfoot.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs SAL)

VIA vs SAL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadiq Mohamad, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aman Ahmadzai, Ranjit Singh, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Noor Ahmadzai, Ishaq Safi, Sahil Zadran, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya, Vice-captain: Muhammad Shahbaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah, Saadil Cheema

Captain: Abrar Bilal, Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai