VIA vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 21st, 2020

The ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 continues to garner a lot more attention as we now move into the last four stages, where Vienna Afghan CC match up against Salzburg CC in the second semifinal. VIA finished second with 10 points after the group stages while SAL ended at the third position with one point less.

Vienna Afghan CC, the favourites to win the league have made quite an impact by winning games by big margins, most notably a 71-run win after they put up 174 from their 10 overs in their second match.

Their opponents for this game, Salzburg CC have a balanced squad and will be looking to recreate the magic they pulled off during their previous game against VIA by restricting them to just 95 on the board. With two exciting teams clashing today, expect some high-flying action.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC Squad

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Salzburg CC Squad

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC

Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohammad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmai Shigiwal, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aziz Khaksar

Salzburg CC

Nisar Ahmed, Liaqat Muhammad, Mirza Ahsan, Luqman Khan, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Abrar Bilal, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Atif Mehmood, Zahid Khan and Saad Cheema.

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC

Date: 21st August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch is more favourable for the batsmen as the ball comes easily onto the bat. We can expect a cracker between both the sides with two strong batting lineups looking in fine form. With no rain expected, a full game is on the cards.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VIA vs SAL Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, M Ahsan, R Pachayan, R Shigiwal, A Bilal, Z Goraya, A Khaksar, A Ahmadzai, Z Khan, Z Ibrahim and S Zadran.

Captain: A Khaksar Vice-Captain: R Shigiwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, M Ahsan, K Malyar, R Shigiwal, A Bilal, Z Goraya, A Khaksar, N Ahmadzai, Z Khan, Z Ibrahim and M Syed.

Captain: Z Ibrahim Vice-Captain: A Bilal