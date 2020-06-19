VIB vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 20th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VIB vs PSV match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2.

Prague Spartans Vanguards take on Vinohrady Blancos in Match 1 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Week 2.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The third game of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday features the hot favourites Prague Spartans Vanguards in action for the first time. They will be up against Vinohrady Blancos, for whom this would be the second game of the day.

PSV have a solid batting unit with a lot of depth and firepower. They are touted to go all the way in the tournament with the likes of Sengupta and Ganesan looking in great touch. They will ideally back themselves to make light work of the Blancos, although anything can happen in the shortest format of them all.

With the Velvary Cricket Ground playing host to yet another game on Saturday, one can expect an even contest between the two sides in Prague.

Squads to choose from

PSV

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV

S Sengupta, P Ganesan, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, S Reddy, F Abdullah-Shaik, N Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi MV, V Jagannivasan and V Mahajan

VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Vinohrady Blancos

Date: June 20, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

Inclement weather threatens play on Saturday, with the odds of a game happening looking quite bleak. In case a shortened match does take place, the batsmen will find it tough going with a slow outfield and extra movement on offer for the bowlers. Both teams would be looking to bat first here, with the conditions expected to remain more or less the same for the entirety of the match.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

VIB vs PSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mahajan, V Hasa, F Abdullah-Shaik, A Sirisena, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, J Corness, V Jagannivasan, N Tyagi, Kranthi MV and T Moyo

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: P Ganesan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Mahajan, V Kansara, F Abdullah-Shaik, A Sirisena, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, J Corness, L Fencl, N Tyagi, Kranthi MV and B Soucek

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: J Corness