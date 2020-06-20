VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 21st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VIB vs VIR match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2.

Vinohrady Biancos take on Vinohrady Rossos in Match 5 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Week 2.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The first game of what promises to be an action-packed Sunday features a Vinohrady derby as the Rossos take on the Biancos at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams had similar outings on Saturday. While the Rossos won their first encounter, they did succumb to the Prague Spartans Vanguards in a close match. Similarly, the Biancos also came up short against the Vanguards and have only one point against their name after two games. With this being their final game, this is essentially a virtual knockout.

While the Rossos have a better chance of qualification, the Biancos cannot afford to lose on Sunday. With a lot at stake for both teams, we can expect a highly competitive game between the two home sides.

Squads to choose from

VIR

Chris Pearce, Mikulas Stary, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Shoumyadeep Rakshith, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousufzai, Siddharth Goud, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam

VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

Predicted Playing XIs

VIR

E Knowles, K Gilham, B Smith, S Goud, P Taylor, S Rakshit, C Pearce, M Stary, R Tomar, S Chaudhary and K Singh

VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, E Entwistle, K Kumar, M Londesborough, T Haslam, N Kumar, A Matta, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

Match Details

Match: Vinohrady Rossos vs Vinohrady Biancos

Date: June 21, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

Although some inclement weather is on the cards on Sunday, play should take place as scheduled with a lot of help on offer for the pacers. However, the batsmen will be the key on this surface with no variable bounce to keep them in check. Both teams would look to bat first and put on a score of at least 80 upon winning the toss.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pearce, R Tomar, A Sirisena, V Hasa, F Heydenrynch, S Rakshit, M Londesborough, K Gilham, B Smith, N Kumar and E Entwistle

Captain: F Heydenrynch, Vice-Captain: R Tomar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Toby Haslam, R Tomar, A Sirisena, E Knowles, F Heydenrynch, K Kumar, M Londesborough, K Gilham, B Smith, N Kumar and E Entwistle

Captain: A Sirisena, Vice-Captain: K Gilham