VCT vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 14 – Feb 25, 2021

Victoria will be up against New South Wales in the 14th match of the 2020-21 season of the Sheffield Shield. The new COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria has caused the game to be shifted from the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the Bankstown Oval.

It is the second game for both teams since the resumption of Australia's premier first-class tournament.

It was only last week that these two sides squared off and played out a tight game. The bowlers reigned supreme as New South Wales were bowled out for 165 and 175 in the two innings while Victoria, who had notched up 200 in the first innings, chased down 143 with four wickets in hand.

Overall, New South Wales have won two out of the four games so far in this 2020-21 season of the Sheffield Shield. In fact, that loss against Victoria last week was their first loss in red-ball cricket this season.

On the other hand, that was Victoria’s first red-ball win this season.

Squads to choose from

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

New South Wales: Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Solway

Predicted Playing XIs

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs New South Wales

Date: February 25th 2021, 5 AM IST

Venue: Bankstown Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bankstown Oval in Sydney is most probably going to be a sporting one. It should be a decent surface to bat on but the fast bowlers are likely to get some assistance as well. Moreover, spin will come into play too as the game progresses. Thus, the 22-yard surface for this game should keep everyone interested as it is likely to have something in it for everybody.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCT vs NSW)

Dream11 Team for Victoria vs New South Wales - Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Nevill, Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, James Pattinson

Captain: Sean Abbott Vice-captain: James Pattinson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Nevill, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Jon Holland

Captain: Moises Henriques Vice-captain: Pat Cummins