VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 15

Victoria (VCT) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in the 15th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction.

Victoria haven't had a great start to the season and are fourth in the points table. They drew their first three encounters before losing to Queensland. Tasmania, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have returned with one win, one loss, and two losses.

VCT vs TAS, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

The 15th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Victoria and Tasmania will be played on November 24 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 5 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs TAS, Match 15, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 24th 2022, 5 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

VCT vs TAS Pitch Report

There could be some good pace and bounce on offer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fast bowlers may get some movement, keeping the batters on their toes.

VCT vs TAS Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Victoria: L, D, D, D

Tasmania: D, D, W, L

VCT vs TAS Probable Playing 11 today

Victoria injury/team news

There are a lot of changes in the Victoria squad for the upcoming encounter. Peter Handscomb, Todd Murphy, Marcus Harris, and Scott Boland will miss the game. While the first three names are part of the Prime Ministers XI squad, Boland is in the Australian Test squad for the West Indies series.

Victoria Probable Playing XI: Travis Dean, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Nic Maddinson (c), Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Jack Prestwidge, Fergus O’Neill, Cameron McClure

Tasmania injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Tasmania Probable Playing XI: Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk (c), Ben McDermott, Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith.

Today’s VCT vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (6 innings, 192 runs, 12 catches, 1 stumping)

Sam Harper has been in good touch with the bat. The Victoria wicketkeeper-batter has scored 192 runs in six innings in addition to taking 12 catches and affecting one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Caleb Jewell (7 innings, 285 runs)

Caleb Jewell seems to be batting really well this season. He has amassed 285 runs, including one hundred and two fifties, at an average of 47.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beau Webster (4 matches, 112 runs, 6 wickets)

Beau Webster can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 112 runs and picked up six scalps so far this seaosn.

Top Bowler Pick

Peter Siddle (4 matches, 12 wickets)

Peter Siddle has been in good form, taking 12 wickets in four games at an average of 24.41.

VCT vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Wade (2 innings, 187 runs)

Matthew Wade has played just one match this season and racked up scores of 146 & 41 in the two innings against New South Wales.

Will Sutherland (3 matches, 193 runs, 8 wickets)

Will Sutherland has been effective with both the bat and ball. The Victoria all-rounder has scored 193 runs in four outings and taken eight scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VCT vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 187 runs in 1 match Caleb Jewell 285 runs in 4 matches Will Sutherland 193 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Peter Siddle 12 wickets in 4 matches Cameron McClure 8 wickets in 3 matches

VCT vs TAS match expert tips

Considering their current form and the players missing from the Victoria side, Tasmania seem a lot stronger team on paper and will start as favorites. Thus, six or seven of their players could be the way to go in the VCT vs TAS game.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (c), Sam Harper

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland (vc)

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Cameron McClure

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sam Harper

Batters: Caleb Jewell (vc), Travis Dean, Tim Ward

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Peter Siddle (c), Riley Meredith, Jarrod Freeman, Cameron McClure

